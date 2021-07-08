Groups hold Statehouse ‘deadline for Democracy’ vigil to push voter access

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of Vermonters demonstrating at the Statehouse Thursday evening are calling on Congress to expand voter access laws. The group of about a dozen protesters taking part in the “deadline for Democracy vigil” were from groups including the Vermont Indivisible Network and Indivisible Mad River Valley. They are calling on Senator Patrick Leahy and other lawmakers to pass the For the People Act.