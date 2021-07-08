Cancel
Montpelier, VT

Groups hold Statehouse ‘deadline for Democracy’ vigil to push voter access

By Erin Brown
WCAX
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of Vermonters demonstrating at the Statehouse Thursday evening are calling on Congress to expand voter access laws. The group of about a dozen protesters taking part in the “deadline for Democracy vigil” were from groups including the Vermont Indivisible Network and Indivisible Mad River Valley. They are calling on Senator Patrick Leahy and other lawmakers to pass the For the People Act.

