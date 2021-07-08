Cancel
Electronics

Multifunctional Driving Assistants

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 13 days ago

This multifunctional driving assistant is called the Bluebox Co-pilot. The smart device is compatible with all cars manufactured after 1996 and can be thought of as a security guard, accountant, and mechanic in one. Bluebox's continuous software updates include features like mask detection and highway autonomy.

www.trendhunter.com

#Cars#Software Updates#Ai
ElectronicsLaredo Morning Times

Bluebox launches Co-pilot, the all-in-one smart driving assistant designed to replace other automotive gadgets

Co-pilot adds dashcam, mileage tracking, vehicle diagnosis, 24/7 security camera, and more. Today, Bluebox launched a Kickstarter campaign for Co-pilot - an all-in-one smart driving assistant. Designed with peace-of-mind and convenience at the forefront, the Co-pilot offers four critical apps in one easy-to-install hardware device to help drivers with everything from car accidents to tax deductions. Early bird pricing for the campaign starts at the early bird price of $159 for the Co-pilot Lite (MSRP: $199) and $259 for the Co-pilot AI (MSRP: $349).
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Contactless Smart Delivery Boxes

The conceptual Smart Delivery Storage Box (SDSB) is a tech-focused solution for the modern home that would enable inhabitants to seamlessly receive deliveries in a contactless manner. The system consists of a vault-like design that would enable delivery personnel to pop in a box and lock it to prevent porch pirates from making off with a package once the coast is clear. The app-enabled design would allow homeowners to receive an alert upon receiving a package for enhanced peace of mind.
BicyclesTrendHunter.com

Bed-Hybrid Bicycles

This adventure bike, called the Cercle, is designed for adventures on the road as an eco-friendly alternative to driving a car. The Cercle is a transformable bicycle and the brainchild of Bernhard Sobotta. Minimalist at its core, the transformable bike was conceived when Sobotta tried to combine a hammock with a bike frame. To do so, a fold-out aluminum day bed frame and a bike frame were combined to create the Cercle.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Multifunctional Wireless Power Banks

The OTTO MagPowerX wireless charger power bank is a sleek piece of equipment for smartphone users that will enable them to keep their device powered up in a discreet, functional manner. The power bank is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery within that will deliver charging capabilities to the iPhone 12...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Multifunctional AI-Powered Security Cameras

The 'beCam' home security camera is a multifunctional solution for users that will help them to keep an eye on their living space no matter what the scenario calls for. The camera unit maintains a compact design that is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology and will thus enable users to take more control over how it functions in an autonomous manner. Users can take advantage of a wire-free installation, a weatherproof construction thanks to an IP65 rating, facial recognition technology, motion detection and more.
ElectronicsArs Technica

Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack is available in stores now for $99

Apple's new MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro is now available for in-store pickup, and the first online orders have arrived at buyers' doorsteps. You can buy one online and have it shipped to you in the coming days or weeks (depending on where you live) or go to your local Apple Store to purchase one. Availability will depend on location.
BicyclesPosted by
The Press

Ease Into the Daily Commute With Engine-Lab

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bikes are constantly gaining popularity as a choice of daily transportation, and e-bikes are a much-preferred option due to their benefits. Year-on-year e-bike sales increase about 23%, and by 2024, a forecast of 10 million electric vehicles will be sold worldwide. Products in the market are constantly evolving in terms of aesthetics and features. Engine-Lab has developed a timeless ride focused on delivering an unparalleled user experience. It's packed with a whisper-quiet 500W geared rear drive motor, lightweight frame, suspension seat post, and a 60-mile range capacity.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Bluetooth-Enabled Webcams

The Gsou K20 Webcam is a feature-rich peripheral for users looking to enjoy immersive video calls from anywhere and make use of a robust range of functions for optimized control. The webcam is characterized by its ability to stream video at 2K image quality along with zero-frame latency and boasts...
Electronicscepro.com

Resideo ProSeries Security and Smart Home Platform

The new Resideo ProSeries Security and Smart Home platform was developed to serve as an end-to-end solution to meet a range of integrator needs. Resideo explains that its latest security system supports residential applications through its ability to offer homeowners a single security and home control solution. The company points out the system is backboned by technologies that include its AlarmNet 360.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Branded Magnetic Battery Packs

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is the brand's latest external power solution for iPhone 12 series smartphones that will work to provide power in a neat, uniform manner that eliminates the need for cords. The sleek battery features the namesake MagSafe technology that will enable it to magnetically affix onto the rear of the smartphone to relay power from the 1460mAh battery on the interior. The battery will deliver power to the smartphone at a rate of 5W, and also supports passthrough charging to simultaneously charge itself and the iPhone at the same time.
JobsAxios

Logistics Assistant

Fast-growing trailer manufacturer seeks energetic, self-starter to assist Shipping and Trailer Assembly departments with activities related to (1) trailer production, record keeping and compliance, and (2) a variety of other administrative and clerical tasks and duties providing support to Trailer Assembly and Logistics departments. Assist in daily office and production needs and managing our company’s general administrative activities.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Sound-Proofing Wall Screws

Håkan Wernersson, from Malmö University's Department of Materials Science and Applied Mathematics, created a simple solution to noise contamination in the home: the Sound Screw. Drywall is surprisingly flexible, which means that the vibrations of sound waves are easily transmissible. The Sound Screw’s goal is to be a cheaper and easier alternative than installing thicker walls or sound-absorbing panels in a home when dealing with excessive noise contamination.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Baseus Tire Inflator portable air compressor has a compact, cordless design with 150 PSI

Ensure you can pump your car tires on the go with the Baseus Tire Inflator portable air compressor. Unlike typical inflators, this car accessory actually fits in your pocket or backpack thanks to its compact design. It’s also cordless and features 2 high-capacity 2,000 mAh batteries. So you can rely on it in an emergency. In fact, you can charge the batteries with the included Micro USB to USB-C cable. What’s more, an LED digital display displays your car’s tire pressure with just a touch. And, in dark situations, the bright LED light at the top of the device illuminates the space in front of you. Moreover, this tire inflator comes with 3 additional nozzles. These nozzles let the device adapt to various inflating needs like basketballs, air beds, bicycle tires, and more. Finally, you won’t have to worry about accidentally running out of batteries with the automatic shut-off function.
Jobsbuckrail.com

Operations Assistant

Property management firm seeking a detail-oriented. organizational skills. The position requires scheduling. flexibility and the ability to multi-task in a fast-paced. environment involving both office and field work. Full-time position offers competitive wages, paid vacation,. ski pass privileges, health insurance, and 401k. General Duties / Responsibilities. Responsible for inspecting behind...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Wearable Personal Cooling Devices

The Coolify by Torras is a wearable personal air conditioner. Designed to resemble the shape of headphones, the sleek Coolify AC works by using a "Ku" Peltier radiator cooling plate on the back of the neck. Double fans are used to cool down the body by 18°F. The cooling process takes no longer than three seconds to accomplish for virtually instant results.
CarsPosted by
Daily Mail

Elon Musk warns Tesla drivers to 'be paranoid' about safety and not rely too much on the assisted driving tech when using new Full Self-Driving 9 beta software

Tesla rolled out the next iteration of its 'Full Self-Driving' (FSD) software, which purportedly gives its cars the ability to automatically obey traffic lights and change lanes. But CEO Elon Musk is telling owners to 'be paranoid' about unknown issues and avoid becoming over-reliant on the assisted driving technology. In...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Starbucks employee reveals order that made entire team want to ‘quit’

A Starbucks barista has shared a video of an order they received that she says made her entire team want to “quit”.The coffee chain employee and TikTok user @sarai.camp0s posted an order request for 22 drinks titled, “Oh, just a regular day working at Starbucks.”The viewer can then see the order receipt – which came courtesy of Uber Eats from a Starbucks in Haywards, California – requesting the substantial order.The text accompanying the video reads: “I guess Karen's little sister ordered today.”Of the 22 drinks requested, 18 were small strawberry acai lemonades, leading some to speculate they were for a...
Technologysoftpedia.com

PDF Assistant 1.2.3.0

PDF Assistant is a program that lets you comfortably view your PDF content, as well as have extensive support for various screen types, and highlight important pieces of your PDFs. A straightforward implementation with manageable commands. With this tool, you get the added benefit of accessibility and easy document navigation....
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Touchless Fragrance Testers

The way people interact with fragrance testers in stores is changing and Coty and Êverie developed a solution to respond to current and future times. Claire Catherine-Mercier, Vice President Retail Experience at Coty, says "Deploying a single drop of liquid to the skin with the same restitution as traditional testers, this new technology eliminates unnecessary waste and offers a safe, contact-free alternative for testing."

