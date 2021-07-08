Cancel
NFL

Perry: The Patriots FA signing I'd temper expectations for

NBC Sports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaying around with expectations, judging them, is a funny sort of exercise. Who's setting them? How are they defined? You have to start there. The easiest way to do it: Follow the money. If we can agree that player expectations are tied to their contracts, then the one Patriots free-agent...

NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Anonymous Patriots player has telling comment about Mac Jones

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seems intent on having Cam Newton start the season as his No. 1 quarterback, but there have been numerous reports that Mac Jones could push the former NFL MVP in training camp. Judging by what one Patriots player said about the rookie this week, an open competition almost seems inevitable.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Details Emerge From Patriots’ Plan With Stephon Gilmore

The New England Patriots and Stephon Gilmore’s camp have been fairly quiet about their demands over the past few weeks. Fortunately, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler has provided multiple updates on this contract dispute. During an appearance on SportsCenter last week, Fowler said that he believes negotiations between Gilmore and the...
NFLCBS Sports

Ex-Patriots safety Patrick Chung explains how difficult it was telling Bill Belichick he was retiring

The New England Patriots were set to have a plethora of key players returning to the club in 2021 after opting out last year. Key among them was safety Patrick Chung. Instead, the 33-year-old veteran noted that he woke up one morning this past spring and realized it was time for him to call it a career and retire. While most folks found out about Chung's retirement via a post on social media, the safety naturally had to inform those within the Patriots organization directly. That includes Bill Belichick, which Chung recently admitted was one of the more difficult conversations he's had in quite a bit.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: 3 players entering last-chance season in New England

The winds of change swept through Foxborough this offseason, as the New England Patriots decided to attack their 7-9 season by signing new replacements at several key positions, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Naturally, bringing in players like Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, and Nelson Agholor will push...
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady gets warning from Patriots' Byron Cowart: 'We ain't welcoming him, he's like any opponent'

Tom Brady continues to add to his illustrious NFL legacy, even when he's on a bum leg, i.e., a torn MCL. The five-time and currently reigning Super Bowl MVP is riding high after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Lombardi Trophy in roughly two decades, taking just one season to achieve that goal after parting ways with the New England Patriots last offseason. Brady's free agency decision in 2020 was one of the biggest headlines in the history of the sport, considering he spent 20 seasons with the Patriots and constructed a first-ballot Hall of Fame caliber career with them -- setting the stage for an eventual return, but on the other sideline.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mathew Judon weighs in on the Patriots' QB competition

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon will spend no shortage of time matched up against his team’s QB1 in practices during the 2021 season. There’s no doubt Judon will be a huge part of the team’s defense. But it’s unclear which quarterback will win the starting job: Cam Newton, Mac Jones, Jarrett Stidham or even Brian Hoyer.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots biggest weakness that nobody is talking about

Following their earth-shattering offseason, in which they went on their biggest spending spree in franchise history, the New England Patriots have an excellent chance of getting back into the playoffs after they failed to qualify for the tournament in 2020. Despite all that, however, ESPN seems to believe the Patriots...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mohamed Sanu explains why Patriots released him following eight-game stint

The New England Patriots had optimism after trading a second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for Mohamed Sanu. Bill Belichick’s team was 7-0 when making the trade in 2019 and decided to shore up a wide receiver corps that consisted of just Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers. Sanu came in and quickly had a huge game for 10 catches, 81 yards and a touchdown — but that production slowed down rapidly following an ankle injury.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Patriots sign QB Mac Jones, latest to try to follow Brady

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots on Tuesday signed quarterback Mac Jones, their first-round draft pick and the latest potential long-term replacement for Tom Brady. The No. 15 overall selection, Jones led Alabama to the 2020 national championship. Last year, he led all Division I quarterbacks with 4,500...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Patriots Notes: Newton, Gilmore, Hightower

Shortly after the Patriots drafted Mac Jones in the first round, head coach Bill Belichick came out and said Cam Newton would remain the team’s starter until he was unseated. While a lot of coaches might express similar sentiments with respect to their veterans and not really mean it, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe writes that he doesn’t think “that’s just lip service” from Belichick. Newton didn’t play well in 2020, but he also had a poor supporting cast and Belichick seems to be genuinely fond of him. Volin believes that “the Patriots’ quarterback job is Newton’s until he gets hurt or is clearly holding the team back.”
NFLPosted by
NESN

Why Max Kellerman Believes Patriots Will Win AFC East In 2021 Season

The 2020 NFL season largely was a frustrating grind for the New England Patriots, who finished below .500 for the first time since the 2000 campaign. Max Kellerman, for one, is expecting a quick turnaround in Foxboro. Kellerman and the rest of the “First Take” panel last week were tasked...
NFLUSA Today

Former Patriots QB Matt Cassel has high expectations for Mac Jones

Heading into the 2021 season, New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has had many expectations placed on him from several analysts. That continued for the former Alabama star earlier this week, when former Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel gave his thoughts on Jones. Castle played for the Patriots for four...
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

The Patriots Should Pay Stephon Gilmore Whatever He Wants

Over the next two weeks, all NFL teams will take the first significant step towards the start of the 2021 season as training camps begin across the country. The New England Patriots will do the same with camp slated to open on July 28. That means they essentially have nine days to figure out what to do with star cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 Realistic Expectations for Mac Jones & the Patriots in Year 1

The New England Patriots continue to live life after future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady as the once heralded AFC East franchise was unable to even reach the postseason in 2020-21. Meanwhile, Brady will enter the upcoming 2021 campaign as a member of the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the legendary signal-caller has only thrived since leaving New England following the conclusion of the 2020 season. In the absence of Brady, the Patriots and longtime head coach Bill Belichick elected to turn to former Carolina Panthers quarterback and a former league MVP in Cam Newton. Unfortunately for everyone involved, though, that plan didn’t go quite so well as the Patriots served as a middling team in the AFC throughout the 2020-21 season. Even so, the Patriots did choose to bring Newton back for another round this offseason while also adding former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: Should Jonnu Smith feel disrespected by ESPN’s TE rankings?

The New England Patriots’ passing game should provide a breath of fresh air after the disaster that was 2020. For context, the Patriots’ ranked 30th in yards per game (180.6), 23rd in completion percentage (64.3%) and 27th in passer rating (81.1). We could rattle off more stats, but what purpose would that serve? Let’s get excited about what 2021 can offer!

