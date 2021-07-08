Cancel
Bucks County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Northampton, Upper Bucks by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northampton; Upper Bucks A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN HUNTERDON...MORRIS SOUTHWESTERN SUSSEX...WARREN...NORTHWESTERN SOMERSET...NORTH CENTRAL BUCKS AND EASTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 529 PM EDT, a group of strong thunderstorms were located near Califon, or 17 miles northwest of Somerville, moving northeast at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Easton, Morristown, Newton, Bethlehem, Dover, Madison, Hopatcong, Forks, East Hanover, Hackettstown, Boonton, Wilson, Wharton, Washington, Rockaway, Blairstown, Nazareth, Morris Plains, Bangor and Mount Arlington. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 69 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 25. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 4 and 48. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 31 and 48.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

