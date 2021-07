Meek Mill and Travis Scott got into it at a ritzy July Fourth bash in the Hamptons, causing a huge scene outside the party. Sources say the two rappers got into a loud verbal argument at the over-the-top soirée — which was thrown by 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, and attended by a host of stars including Jay-Z, Robert Kraft, Alex Rodriguez and Jon Bon Jovi — but the rappers were pulled apart and led away from each other before it escalated.