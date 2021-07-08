Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Eddie Jones praises 'humble' Gareth Southgate for leading England to Euro 2020 final and says fans are right to 'go nuts' as Australian urges Three Lions to go one better than his 2019 Rugby World Cup squad

By Will Kelleher
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

England rugby coach Eddie Jones knows the agonies and ecstasies of winning and losing major finals more than most in his sport.

And now like the rest of the country he is hooked on Gareth Southgate's success as the national football manager, one step from Euros glory on Sunday.

While Jones does not believe England have a monopoly on passionate support, he does see how sporting success unites this nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Df4Rx_0arOQekk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SePM4_0arOQekk00

'It's no different anywhere else,' he said having watched the Denmark semi-final win with his celebrating rugby squad on Wednesday.

'The English might like to think that, but goodness me I was with Japan when we beat South Africa, and the next game we played we had 35 million watching on television, one in four.

'Australia in 2003, people were going nuts.

'The English have the right to go nuts, but it does seem as though in England, sport does tend to galvanise quite a diverse community into supporting one thing, and that's probably the standout bit of what I see.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZDQYu_0arOQekk00
Jones does not believe England have a monopoly on passionate support but he does see how sporting success unites this nation

'It's obviously given the country a lot to cheer about, so we wish them all the best for the final, and hope they go one better than we did.

'Gareth's a humble, curious, very well-educated coach. The thing that impresses me for a young coach, he carries himself with a lot more experience. He'll know what to do. He doesn't need any advice from me.'

Australian Jones, 61, has lost two World Cup finals - with the Wallabies in 2003 and England in 2019 - but won one as assistant South Africa coach in 2007.

So while he cannot put his finger on the secret ingredient to success he has been captivated by the football team this summer.

'We all like to think we know everything, but we don't,' he added.

'I'm still scratching my head over the 2019 World Cup. We've had a number of people look at it, the preparation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ijqYy_0arOQekk00
The Australian has lost two World Cup finals - with the Wallabies in 2003 and England in 2019

'You take each final in the context of how you come through, how the opposition come through, and try and craft a week's preparation that takes in enough tactical work, looking after the emotion of the players, working on the social side of the team, trying to get them in the right state to cope with a high pressure game, where everyone knows one team wins and one loses.

'There's that photo of Pep Guardiola after the Champions League standing by himself, and Thomas Tuchel has everyone around him hugging and kissing him.

'The difference between what Pep and Tuchel did for the final, no one knows.. But the result of how you feel at the end of the game is extreme.

'I'm sure if Pep looks back, there are things he might not have or might have done, but it will change for each final you're in.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Au9iT_0arOQekk00
Jones was asked about the romance of Southgate's journey from the player who missed a penalty at Euro 96 to his success as a manager

Asked about the romance of Southgate's journey from the player who missed a penalty to see England knocked out of Euro 96, to the manager taking the country to their first major final for 55 years, Jones said: 'That's the reason we're involved, mate. Because there's always another chance, there's always another opportunity, we can never say "this is going to happen".

'It's the drug of the coaching and the drug of the sport that makes you want to be involved with it. It just makes you feel good about sport.

'They keep showing that penalty choke of Gareth, don't they, and now they've got other shots of him, which is fantastic.'

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

208K+
Followers
79K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby World Cup#World Rugby#Rugby Australia#Australian#Wallabies#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
News Break
Euro
News Break
Rugby
Country
Australia
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate's final message to the nation: England boss thanks the fans for their 'incredible support and energy' at Euro 2020... but says his players 'know now we have to deliver for you' in historic final against Italy

Gareth Southgate has thanked England's fans for their 'incredible support' in an emotional final message to the nation ahead of tonight's Euro 2020 final. Southgate has guided the Three Lions to a first major final in 55 years and they'll be looking to make history by winning the competition when they take on Italy at Wembley.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Gareth Southgate thanks England fans for support at Euro 2020

Gareth Southgate has thanked England fans for providing his players with a “huge lift” throughout Euro 2020 ahead of tonight’s final against Italy.The Three Lions defeated Denmark in the semi-finals to clinch a first major final in 55 years to meet the Azzurri at Wembley.And Southgate has reached out to the fans for their input throughout the last month.“I just wanted to take the time to say thank you for everybody for all the incredible support we've received throughout the tournament,” Southgate said. “We hope that we've represented you in the right way, we hope that you have enjoyed...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

BRYAN ROBSON: Gareth Southgate always wanted to be like me but if England beat Italy and win the Euros I'll want to be him! The Three Lions boss is a fighter and used setbacks to make him stronger

Gareth Southgate said he always wanted to be like me. I can tell Gareth now, if England win on Sunday, I want to be him. This is the ultimate. Being in a major final with England is what many of us players dreamed of down the years — wanting to emulate that fantastic group of 1966. For Gareth to be the one who leads England, knowing first-hand what he went through in 1996, speaks volumes for the man, his character and the fighter he is.
UEFAESPN

Euro 2020: England's Gareth Southgate says racist abuse 'unforgivable'

Gareth Southgate has described the racist abuse several England players received after losing Sunday's Euro 2020 final to Italy as "unforgivable" and "not what we stand for." Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were all targeted on social media after missing penalties in the shootout which Italy won 3-2 at Wembley.
SoccerNBC Sports

Southgate vows to lead England at 2022 World Cup

Gareth Southgate has vowed to honor his contract as England managed through the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. After England’s bitterly disappointing loss on penalty kicks in the EURO 2020 final against Italy at Wembley, many questioned Southgate’s tactics and player selections for the final. Speaking to...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Gareth Southgate proud to be leading England into major tournament final

Gareth Southgate insists he could not be prouder to be an Englishman as he prepares to become just the second manager to lead the nation into a major tournament final. The Three Lions face Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday evening after coming from behind to see off Denmark in extra-time of their last-four clash.
SoccerESPN

England face 'massive hurdle' against Italy in Euro final - Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate hailed his team for reaching their first tournament final in 55 years but said Italy, their opponents in Sunday's European Championship decider, will be a "massive hurdle." Southgate and the England players stayed on the field after the final whistle singing "Sweet Caroline" with the fans...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Harry Kane is England's captain fantastic after equalling Gary Lineker's goalscoring record while the Three Lions benefit from their first EVER own goal at the Euros... the key numbers and stats as Gareth Southgate's men march on to the final against Italy

England are through to the Euro 2020 final against Italy after beating Denmark, and the Three Lions have broken 55 years of hurt to reach their first showpiece since the 1966 World Cup. It wasn't easy for the team against Denmark with an expectant 60,000 crowd watching on, but Gareth...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

'Finals are to be won': Level-headed Gareth Southgate calls on his England heroes to finish the job against Italy after putting semi-final heartache behind them - as he praises 'incredible' fans inside Wembley contributing to 'amazing night'

Gareth Southgate believes his heroes have exorcised the demons of the heartbreaking World Cup 2018 semi-final loss to Croatia after reaching their first major final in 55 years on a euphoric Wembley night. The Three Lions will play Italy in the European Championship final on Sunday after Harry Kane slammed...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Jose Mourinho tips Tottenham teenager Dane Scarlett, 17, to be 'phenomenal' for England in the future... but claims the striker's chances of reaching Gareth Southgate's squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup are slim

Jose Mourinho has backed Tottenham teenager Dane Scarlett to be 'phenomenal' for England in the future as he predicted which future Three Lions stars will break through next. Gareth Southgate's young England side dazzled many during the European Championship using many young stars such as Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham, as they finished as tournament runners-up.
UEFA90min.com

Gareth Southgate urges England fans not to boo Italian national anthem

Gareth Southgate has pleaded with England fans attending the Euro 2020 final not to boo the Italian national anthem on Sunday evening, urging them to 'respect the opposition.'. The Football Association was fined £25,500 by UEFA after fans booed the Danish national anthem, set off fireworks inside the stadium, and shone a laser pen in Kasper Schmeichel's eyes prior to the decisive penalty kick in Wednesday's semi-final victory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy