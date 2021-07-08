Cancel
DTN Grain Close: Corn, Soybeans Leak Lower on Forecast of More Rains

By Dana Mantini, Senior Market Analyst
agfax.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorn fell for the fourth consecutive day as more rains are slated to fall in parts of the Western, Central and Eastern Corn Belt over the next 7 days, with some of that coverage heavy. Iowa and Illinois appear to be the center of the rainfall over the next week.

Agriculturewisfarmer.com

Cash cattle prices fall as week goes on

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist. The Market Update draws information from several sources, including trade publications, radio broadcasts, agricultural news services, individuals involved in the industry as well as USDA NASS and AMS reports. Cash cattle started the week steady, but were lower by...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts March Higher

Heading into Wednesday’s afternoon trade, the livestock contracts are setting out capture gains while traders are seemingly interested and the opportunity presents itself. The livestock contracts are having a strong day as the live cattle, feeder cattle and lean hog contracts all rally into Wednesday’s afternoon trade. The biggest disappointment is seeing that cash cattle in Kansas are selling for $1.00 lower but with packers having ample supplies of cattle committed for the weeks ahead, we knew that pressure loomed over the cash market.
AgricultureKansas City Star

Grains, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was off 3.75 cents at $7.0350 a bushel; Sep. corn fell .25 cent at $5.71 a bushel; Sep. oats gained 11 cents at $4.55 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was off 9.25 cents at $14.3550 a bushel.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Packers Running Slower Slaughter Speeds

Wednesday was a higher closing day throughout the technical side of the livestock market, but fundamentally the live cattle market suffered. The livestock contracts were able to close higher Wednesday afternoon, but that doesn’t mean that a rosy marketplace lies ahead for all the markets. Both the lean hog and feeder cattle contracts had a supportive fundamental day, but the live cattle market most certainly did not, as processing speeds are running slower, the cash cattle market is seeing less being offered and showlists are likely to grow.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT SRW, K.C. HRW contracts rise; MGEX spring wheat falls

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures rose for a sixth day in a row on Wednesday, supported by concerns about crop shortfalls in rival export countries in the Black Sea region and Europe, traders said. * MGEX spring wheat fell 2.2%, with traders saying the market wanted to see exactly how bad the crop in the northern U.S. Plains was before pushing the market above its recent peaks. * Technical resistance for the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat contract was noted at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat settled up 10-1/4 cents at $7.10-3/4 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was 8-3/4 cents higher at $6.69 while MGEX September spring wheat dropped 19-3/4 cents to $8.96-1/4 a bushel. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of wheat were in a range from 350,000 to 600,000 tonnes. A week ago, wheat export sales totaled 424,691 tonnes. * Russia's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday that yields from the ongoing harvest of the country's wheat crop averaged 3.45 tonnes per hectare as of July 20, down from 3.47 tonnes per hectare a year earlier. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat falls for 1st time in 7 sessions; corn, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures retreated on Thursday after six straight sessions of gains, although losses were limited by concerns over dry weather curbing yields in top exporters Russia and the United States. Corn and soybeans slid in early Asian trade. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Wheat up for sixth session on global supply concerns; soybeans fall

* Wheat rises on crop concerns * Soybeans ease on weaker oil prices, slowing China demand (Updates prices, changes dateline) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, July 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday as adverse weather in key exporting countries raised supply concernswhile soybeans edged lower on weaker oil prices and slowing demand in top importer China. Corn was flat. "There are definitely problems for the U.S. and spring wheat crops but we will get to know how big the problem is when the harvest starts, which is about two weeks from now for the U.S. spring wheat and Canada is about a month later," said one Singapore-based trader, who sells U.S. wheat to millers in Asia. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) climbed 0.4% to $7.03-1/4 a bushel by 1130 GMT, having risen to $7.10 a bushel earlier in the session and touching a May 18 high of $7.18 a bushel on Tuesday. Soybeans lost 0.4% to $13.82-1/2 a bushel, while corn was unchanged at $5.65-3/4 a bushel. The wheat market is being underpinned by crop concerns in North America and the Black Sea region. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in a report released after Monday's market close, rated 11% of U.S. spring wheat as good or excellent, down from 16% a week earlier and below analysts' average estimate of 15%. The USDA last week projected that U.S. spring wheat production would shrink to a 33-year low. The agency left unchanged its good/excellent score for U.S. corn at 65%, short of an analyst consensus of 66%. It raised the soybean rating by 1 percentage point to 60%, in line with expectations. China's soybean imports from Brazil slipped in June from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as poor crushing margins weighed on demand. Declining soybean crush margins have hit China's demand, which has been strong in recent months as the country's recovering pig herd boosted consumption. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybeans, soyoil, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. Prices at 1120 GMT Last Chang Pct End Ytd e Move 2020 Pct Move CBOT wheat 703.25 2.75 0.39 640.50 9.80 CBOT corn 566.25 0.50 0.09 484.00 16.99 CBOT soy 1382.50 -6.00 -0.43 1311.00 5.45 Paris wheat 217.75 -0.25 -0.11 213.25 2.11 Paris maize 259.00 2.00 0.78 219.00 18.26 Paris rapeseed 527.00 -8.25 -1.54 418.25 26.00 WTI crude oil 68.26 1.06 1.58 48.52 40.68 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.08 1.2213 -3.63 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Chizu Nomiyama)
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Cattle Await Solid Cash Activity

Cattle and hogs diverged Tuesday as cattle fell and hogs climbed. Cash trading was not tested in the cattle market while hogs had some aggressive purchasing by packers at higher prices. A similar situation could develop again Wednesday. Cattle: Steady Futures: Lower Live Equiv: $197.38 -0.19*. Hogs: Higher Futures: Mixed...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

Posted 08:34 -- December corn is up 6 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 5 cents, September KC wheat is up 7 1/4 cents, September Chicago wheat is up 5 1/4 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is down 5 1/2 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 153.53 points and September crude oil is up $1.66 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.100 and August gold is down $11.80 per ounce. Corn and soybeans are a bit higher ahead of the hot and dry two-week forecast. Minneapolis futures are taking a breather as some modest showers are rolling through parts of the Northern Plains and Canadian Prairies.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

The wheat market may be poised for a correction, analyst says

The wheat markets are in need of technical correction, but more hot and dry weather is on its way. The wheat market turned lower from an overbought condition after reaching key resistance, and it may be set for a short-term correction. September Chicago wheat closed higher on the session Tuesday,...
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Finish Mixed

Grains were mixed Wednesday with most losses related to chances for rain in western Canada in the extended forecast. December corn, winter wheat and most other commodities were higher, supported by a dry U.S. forecast and an easing of Monday’s COVID-19 concerns. September corn ended unchanged and December corn was...
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Return Higher Overnight

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 9 cents, November soybeans are up 18 1/4 cents and September KC wheat is up 14 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Tuesday, Dow Jones futures are starting higher, taking back part of Monday’s 726-point loss, related to concerns about a recent increase in COVID-19 infections. September crude oil is trading a little higher after falling over $5.00 Monday. A report on June housing starts is due out at 7:30 a.m. CDT.
AgricultureFarm and Dairy

Grain markets stage another rally

It should not surprise us in this most volatile year that the grain markets are staging another rally. We gained 35 cents in corn last week and 62 cents in soybeans. Those gains would have felt better if they had not come after huge losses. The corn, for example, just got back half of the drop!
Industryagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Broad Market Anxiety Subsides

One day after grain prices were restrained by heavy outside selling, new-crop contracts of corn and soybeans posted double-digit gains, joined by modest gains in winter wheat. September Dow Jones futures are trading up over 600 points Tuesday afternoon, regaining composure after being spooked by rising coronavirus infections Monday. September...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat and corn up 10-15 cents, soybeans up 15-22

CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Wheat futures higher after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) lowered its spring wheat condition rating due to drought. Concerns about weather-reduced crops in some wheat areas of European and Black Sea region also supportive. * CBOT's most-active wheat contract scaled a two-month high in overnight trading. * Spot Minneapolis Grain Exchange spring wheat reached its highest point on Monday since November 2012. * The USDA on Monday said just 11% of the U.S. spring wheat crop was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, down 5 points from a week earlier and below trade expectations. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 14-1/2 cents higher at $7.12-1/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat added 16-1/4 cents to $6.68-1/2 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat gained 11-1/2 cents to $9.35-1/4 per bushel. CORN - Up 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Corn higher on worries about hot and dry weather in parts of the Midwest. Lower-than-expected crop ratings in a weekly USDA report adding support. * Actively traded December corn broke through technical chart resistance at its 50-day moving average during overnight trading and matched Monday's two-week high. * The USDA on Monday said 65% of the U.S. corn crop was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, unchanged from a week earlier and a point below trade expectations. * CBOT December corn last traded 12-1/2 cents higher at $5.64-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 15 to 22 cents per bushel * Soybeans rebound from Monday's losses on concerns about hot and dry forecasts for the U.S. Midwest and northern Plains as the crop nears its pod setting and filling stage of development. * Actively traded November soybeans held technical chart support at its 50-day moving average in overnight trading. * The USDA on Monday said 60% of the U.S. soybean crop was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, up 1 point from a week earlier and in line with trade expectations. * Forecasters expect above-normal heat in northern areas of the Plains and Midwest over the next 10 days, adding stress to drought-hit crops. * China's soybean imports from Brazil slipped in June from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as poor crushing margins weighed on demand. * CBOT August soybeans last traded 17-1/4 cents higher at $14.45-1/4 a bushel, while November soybeans were 20-1/2 cents higher at $13.93-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Karl Plume; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat climbs on deteriorating crop conditions

CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Tuesday to a two-month peak after official data underscored poor conditions for drought-hit U.S. spring wheat. Chicago corn gained, as a lower-than-expected weekly crop rating focused attention back to dry conditions in parts of the Midwest. Soybeans rebounded after being...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat at two-month peak on weather worries

* Chicago wheat up for fifth session * USDA report shows further decline in spring wheat conditions * Corn rises as U.S. crop rating misses consensus (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, July 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed nearly 2% on Tuesday to a two-month peak after official data underscored poor conditions for drought-hit U.S. spring wheat. Chicago corn rose, with a lower than expected weekly crop rating focusing attention back on dry conditions in parts of the Midwest. Soybeans rebounded after being pressured by a slide in crude oil on Monday, with warm and dry weather forecast in northerly U.S. growing belts, raising supply concerns in the run-up to the oilseed's key summer growth period. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.9% at $7.11-1/4 a bushel at 1020 GMT, having earlier touched their highest since May 18 at $7.18. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in a report released after Monday's market close, rated 11% of U.S. spring wheat as good or excellent, down from 16% a week earlier and below analysts' average estimate of 15%. The USDA had last week projected that U.S. spring wheat production would shrink to its lowest in 33 years. Concern about harvest yields and quality in Europe and the Black Sea region also supported wheat prices. Kazakhstan plans to limit exports of barley and wheat used for animal feed and ban exports of rye for six months because of drought, a Kazakh government source told Reuters. Harvest estimates in Russia, the world's biggest wheat exporter, have been lowered after disappointing yields in southern Russia. In western Europe, a warm spell is allowing fields to dry out after heavy rain caused flooding in some regions, but concern remains over reduced grain quality for milling. CBOT corn was up 1.6% at $5.61-1/4 a bushel while soybeans were up 1.4% at $13.91-1/4. The USDA left unchanged its good/excellent score for U.S. corn at 65%, short of an analyst consensus for 66%. It raised the soybean rating by 1 point to 60%, in line with expectations. "Conditions are still much too dry, especially in the north and west of the Corn Belt," Commerzbank said in a note. The corn market is also assessing harvest progress in Brazil, where farmers are bringing in a second corn crop that has been hurt by drought and frost. Prices at 1020 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 711.25 13.50 1.93 640.50 11.05 CBOT corn 561.25 9.00 1.63 484.00 15.96 CBOT soy 1391.25 18.50 1.35 1311.00 6.12 Paris wheat Sep 216.50 2.25 1.05 192.50 12.47 Paris maize Aug 249.00 2.00 0.81 219.00 13.70 Paris rape Aug 535.25 2.25 0.42 418.25 27.97 WTI crude oil 66.32 -0.10 -0.15 48.52 36.69 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.03 1.2100 -2.53 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra Editing by David Goodman)
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs firm on strong pork demand

CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures gained on Tuesday on short covering and continued firmness in the wholesale pork market, traders said. “August seems like its anchored by what’s going on in the cutout,” said Altin Kalo, economist at Steiner Consulting Group. “They’ve been surprised...

