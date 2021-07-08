Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Harley-Davidson's new LiveWire electric motorcycle brand introduces first model

By Susan Carpenter
Bay News 9
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarley-Davidson's newest motorcycle isn't a Harley-Davidson. It's a LiveWire — a new standalone brand for two-wheeled electrics. "We made a commitment that Harley-Davidson would lead in electric," Harley-Davidson president and CEO Jochen Zetz said in a statement announcing the new brand's first bike. Introduced Thursday, the LiveWire One is an electric motorcycle designed for urban riding.

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Motorcycle#Ev#Harley Davidsons#Livewire Brand#Glendale Harley Davidson#San Diego Harley Davidson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsinputmag.com

Zero's new FXE electric motorcycle is pricey but hot

Zero Motorcycles, a popular maker of high-end electric motorcycles, unveiled its 2022 FXE this week. The new bike is said to take cues from consumer electronics design which, according to Zero, means emphasizing rider ergonomics as much as the style of the body itself. The design was done in collaboration with San Francisco-based firm Huge Design.
CarsBiz Times

Harley’s latest LiveWire model will cost $8,000 less than original

Harley-Davidson revealed new details today about its LiveWire One model, including that its price tag will be $8,000 less than its predecessor. LiveWire One is the first motorcycle model the company has launched under its new all-electric brand called LiveWire. In 2019, Harley launched “LiveWire” the motorcycle model, which had an asking price of $29,799. The new LiveWire One has a starting price of $21,999.
CarsPosted by
Outsider.com

Harley-Davidson Launches Pre-Owned Motorcycle Marketplace

Harley-Davidson is banking on the hunger for motorcycle riding by starting its first-ever online marketplace. At H-D1 Marketplace, motorcycle fans can buy and sell pre-owned and certified pre-owned bikes. Think Craigslist, but for Harley-Davidson bikes. The Milwaukee Business News reported that a 12-month limited warranty was part of the program. The warranty covers the engine and transmission.
CarsStreetInsider.com

Harley-Davidson (HOG) launches H-D1 Marketplace for pre-owned motorcycles

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today we are launching H-D1â„¢ Marketplace on H-D.com. H-D1 Marketplace will provide consumers with the most comprehensive opportunity to search, experience, sell and purchase pre-owned Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) motorcycles across North America. Backed by the strength and scale of our dealer network and enhanced by the Harley-Davidson Certifiedâ„¢ program for extra peace of mind, H-D1 Marketplace will facilitate a seamless purchase experience for customers looking for that special pre-owned Harley-Davidson.
CarsRideApart

This Custom Electric Honda CB200 Puts A New Spin On Neo-Retro

Just like motorcycles from the factory, the custom bike scene has advanced leaps and bounds. Custom bikes aren’t just looking better, they’re performing better, too. Just take a look at this gorgeous custom Honda CB200 which has aptly been renamed EV200. Why? Well, the folks over at San Francisco-based custom shop Omega Motors have swapped the bike’s conventional gasoline engine out for a fully electric powertrain.
London, KYSentinel-Echo

Wildcat Harley-Davidson under new ownership

LONDON—London's Wildcat Harley-Davidson is under new ownership after Steve and Anne Deli announced their purchase of the dealership on Thursday. The pair purchased Wildcat Harley-Davidson from previous owner Scott Maddux. The new owners plans to retain the strong and highly recognizable name "Wildcat Harley-Davidson," as well as its iconic dealership...
Carsbizjournals

More Harley-Davidson dealers selling new bikes at or above MSRP: Baird survey

A Robert W. Baird & Co. survey found an increasing number of Harley-Davidson Inc. dealerships selling new motorcycles for more than the manufacturer’s suggested retail price as demand outstrips supply, but Milwaukee-area dealers said they’re not in that group. With the supply of new Harley-Davidson models running low during a...
Carschainstoreage.com

Harley-Davidson roars into online used vehicle vertical

A legendary motorcycle brand is rolling out an online marketplace for pre-owned motorcycles. Harley-Davidson Inc. is launching H-D1Marketplace on its H-D.com e-commerce site. H-D1 Marketplace is designed to offer consumers comprehensive functionality to search, sell and purchase pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles across North America. The marketplace connects customers to the Harley-Davidson dealer network and is backed by the Harley-Davidson Certified inspection and warranty program.
Carsinsideevs.com

Brand New Tesla Model S Plaid Breaks Down: Report

One of the first Tesla Model S Plaid owners and multiple Tesla car user - C Wang (YouTube) - reports that his brand new car has broken down. The car was delivered in late June and has less than 100 miles - actually 89 miles (143 km). According to the video, during driving, it displayed a message on the instrument cluster: "Pull over safely, vehicle is shutting down, the electrical system is unable to support all features."
Milwaukee, WIBiz Times

Harley-Davidson Museum breaks ground on new event venue

The Harley-Davidson Museum on Thursday broke ground for construction of its new year-round event venue, The Garage. Construction on the 8,200-square-foot single-story building is expected to wrap in spring 2022. The new Garage will replace the museum’s seasonal event space, Chrome, on the southeast corner of the 20-acre riverfront property at 400 W. Canal St. in Milwaukee. The project was first announced in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy