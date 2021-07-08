Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for information about Highway 24 shooting

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a shooting along Highway 24 just west of Wamego. On Sunday, July 4, just after 12 a.m., the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 phone call regarding shots being fired into an occupied vehicle on Highway 24 near Bluebird Rd., just west of Wamego. It said deputies arrived on the scene and found several individuals were in a silver Dodge Ram pick-up truck who were uninjured. It said the suspect vehicle is believed to have continued westbound on Highway 24.