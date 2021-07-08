Cancel
Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect

By Associated Press
WNDU
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) - Pfizer says it is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. The company said Thursday that another shot could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the widely used COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against the highly contagious delta variant. But virus-fighting antibodies naturally wane.

