Oregon OSHA Adopts Emergency Rule Bolstering Protections For Workers Against The Hazards of High And Extreme Heat
Salem (Released from Oregon Dept. of Consumer & Business Services)– Oregon OSHA today adopted an emergency rule that strengthens requirements for employers to protect workers from the dangers of high and extreme heat. The requirements expand access to shade and cool water. They also include regular cool-down breaks, training, communication, emergency planning and other measures.elkhornmediagroup.com
