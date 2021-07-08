Cancel
Oregon State

Oregon OSHA Adopts Emergency Rule Bolstering Protections For Workers Against The Hazards of High And Extreme Heat

By Mindy Gould
 14 days ago

Salem (Released from Oregon Dept. of Consumer & Business Services)– Oregon OSHA today adopted an emergency rule that strengthens requirements for employers to protect workers from the dangers of high and extreme heat. The requirements expand access to shade and cool water. They also include regular cool-down breaks, training, communication, emergency planning and other measures.

Related
Mcminnville, ORlinfield.edu

OSHA adds new rule for working in high heat

Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) has issued an emergency/temporary rule that builds upon and clarifies worker protections against the hazards of high and extreme heat in the workplace. The rule utilizes the heat index, which is often called the “feels like” temperature in weather reports and is a measure of how the relative humidity combined with the air temperature are felt by the human body. Much of the requirements are already in practice at Linfield. This emergency/temporary rule requires Linfield to do the following:
Oregon Statethecentersquare.com

Oregon OSHA issues new outdoor labor rules as heat death toll climbs

(The Center Square) – Oregon safety regulators have announced new thresholds for how hot workplaces can be before employees must be given shade and water breaks. Oregon Occupational Safety Hazard Administration officials released the new rules late Thursday that clarify existing best practices for keeping workers cool in outdoor spaces.
Oregon Statenwlaborpress.org

Oregon OSHA issues emergency heat rule

It took a frightening three-day heat wave and at least one on-the-job death to light a fire under the agency, but on July 8, the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said employers must now take steps to protect workers during extremely hot weather. Washington’s Department of Labor and Industries already had such a rule, but increased its requirements as of July 13. The rules say when the weather gets hot, employers must provide water and shade breaks to workers.
Oregon Stateijpr.org

Oregon OSHA Enacts Temporary Hot Weather Rules, But Some Worry They Don't Go Far Enough

New rules to protect workers laboring in excessive heat were enacted Thursday, but some groups worry they won’t be enforced rigorously enough to prevent future deaths. Gov. Kate Brown directed the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration to enact temporary rules, which include ensuring workers’ access to shade and cool drinking water when temperatures reach or exceed 80 degrees Fahrenheit. When temperatures rises above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, employers must also provide extra breaks or a cool down period.
Oregon StateOccupational Health Safety

Advocates Say Heat Rules are now the Most Protective in Oregon

After the extreme heat wave the Pacific Northwest faced in June, new safety precautions are now set in stone. Deadly record-high temperatures in the Pacific Northwest led to Oregon adopting an emergency rule that strengthens requirements for employers to protect workers from extreme heat in what advocates call “the nation’s most protective heat rule.” This follows deadly record-high temperatures. The rule was adopted Thursday which claims to expand access to shade, cool water, regular breaks and communication for concerns.
Washington Statequeenannenews.com

State improves worker protections during extreme heat

The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries filed an emergency rule last week to provide increased protection for employees exposed to extreme heat, including those working in agriculture, construction and other outdoor industries. The emergency Outdoor Heat Exposure rule clarifies proactive steps that employers must take to prevent outdoor workers from suffering heat-related illness.
Politicsijpr.org

Mon 8:30 | Oregon Sets Emergency Heat Protections For Workers; Farmworker Advocates Respond

We're getting used to declarations of emergency in the region, but usually for things actually on fire. Oregon OSHA, the agency charged with protecting workers, recently put emergency rules in place to protect workers from the record-breaking and long-lasting heat wave. The rules order employers to provide shade and water to workers when the heat index climbs above 80 degrees.
Oregon Stateoregonconfluence.com

Oregon OSHA Adopts New Standards for Heat & Wildfires

Oregon OSHA has adopted new standards for Heat and Wildfires. Unions and Guilds of the Oregon AFL-CIO have been discussing these standards since last year’s wildfires. With the recent heat wave costing the lives of over 200 people in the PNW these standards could not be more timely. Below is...
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Oregon OSHA offers educational resources, boosts enforcement activity to address dangers of heat stress

(Salem) – Following adoption of the nation’s strongest requirements to protect workers from heat stress, Oregon OSHA is offering educational and training resources to help employers comply. At the same time, the division will aggressively enforce the rule over the next several months by reassigning inspectors, approving overtime, and addressing heat issues in tandem with other enforcement activity.
Tigard, ORKXL

OSHA Oregon Continues to Update Heat Illness and Prevention Rules

TIGARD, Ore. — Oregon Occupational Safety & Health (Oregon OSHA) is working with state and federal agencies to continue to refine adopted an emergency temporary rule. Governor Kate Brown issued the order on July 8th following the historic heat wave in late June that saw temps in our area soar to well over 100 degrees for 3 days in a row.
Oregon StatePosted by
News Talk KIT

Ag News: Oregon Adopts Ag Heat Rules

**In the wake of a heat wave blamed for the death of a farmworker, Oregon has now adopted an emergency rule that guarantees workers rest breaks in the shade and plenty of cool water to drink during hot weather. www.agriculture.com reports, farmworker advocates called for the passage of federal protections...
Oregon StateNPR

As Extreme Heat Kills Hundreds, Oregon Steps Up Push To Protect People

Andrew Morton had seen the weather forecast and decided to get ahead of the heat by switching up his schedule. Morton works for a beverage and snack company in Wilsonville, Ore., and started coming in for his warehouse shifts late last month at midnight instead of his usual 4 a.m.. But it didn't seem to help much once the fierce heat dome landed over the Northwest, sending temperatures well into the triple digits.
IndustryRegister-Guard

OSHA adopts emergency heat rules following farmworker death

Oregon’s workplace safety agency has adopted temporary emergency rules for employees who work outdoors in extreme heat, following the death of a nursery worker in St. Paul during the record-breaking heatwave. The rules, which center on access to shade, drinking water, and employee and supervisor training, will be activated any...

