Oregon OSHA Adopts Emergency Rule Bolstering Protections For Workers Against The Hazards of High And Extreme Heat

Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) has issued an emergency/temporary rule that builds upon and clarifies worker protections against the hazards of high and extreme heat in the workplace. The rule utilizes the heat index, which is often called the “feels like” temperature in weather reports and is a measure of how the relative humidity combined with the air temperature are felt by the human body. Much of the requirements are already in practice at Linfield. This emergency/temporary rule requires Linfield to do the following: