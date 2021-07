The S&P 500 initially gapped lower to show signs of negativity on Friday but then turned around to fill that gap before falling again. Ultimately, this is a market that has gotten a bit overdone, and it is starting to form a little bit of a “rounding top”, which is a negative sign. The index has plenty of support underneath that should continue to attract buying, but at this point it is likely that we will see a little bit of short-term negativity.