Youth Theatre Camp begins July 19

Warehouse Living Arts Center will host its 21st annual Summer Theatre Camp with Outside The Lines Creative Studios. Classes begin on July 19 and will run through July 23.

Children will learn skills needed to take the stage, as well as have fun playing improv games, developing characters and learning acting techniques. Theatre Camp is for beginners as well as experienced performers.

First, Second, Third and Fourth grade campers will attend from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Fifth through Seventh and Eighth Grade and older from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

You can make reservations online at www.thewlac.com/theatre-camp.html or by calling the Box Office at 903-872-5421 or come by the Warehouse Living Arts Center which is located at 119 W. Sixth Ave. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday. For more information, visit www.thewlac.com.