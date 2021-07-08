Kimmel Gallery re-opens at Morton-James Public Library

NEBRASKA CITY-The Morton-James Public Library is pleased to announce the re-opening of its Kimmel Gallery with an exhibit entitled John C. Durr: The Last Decade. John Durr began painting and cooking as a child. He considered both to be great outlets for creative expression. Growing up in Nebraska City and Omaha, Durr was the oldest of 10 children and enjoyed exploring the world of art whenever and however he could. He was half French, half Irish, which explained his love of cooking, and his great sense of humor.