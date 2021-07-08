Cancel
Charlotte, NC

UNC Men and Women Selected to Compete in Inaugural Jumpman Invitational

By Avery Trendel
chapelboro.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA three-year deal between the Charlotte Sports Foundation and Jordan Brand will see both the UNC men’s and women’s basketball teams compete in the brand new Jumpman Invitational beginning during the 2022-23 season. The event will take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Dec. 20-21, 2022 and feature...

chapelboro.com

Comments / 0

