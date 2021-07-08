Just The Bill, Please: Summer Months, Changing Times and Local Gems

I guess people will expect me to spend a lot of this month’s column on Crook’s Corner. I don’t know anything about the business or financial arrangements of the last few years, so I can’t answer any of those questions. But I can reminisce a bit about my time there and about the place it held in our community. It would be quite an understatement to say that the town was shocked by the news. That was followed by a general sadness. Literally thousands of people took time to contact me, even though I hadn’t really worked there in several years. I have gotten to know a great many journalists over the course of my career and I think I’ve heard from all of them in the last week or so.