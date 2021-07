On July 12, Rudy’s Bakery, a local favorite, reopened at its new location on Main Street. The restaurant is serving many of its old menu items, along with some new options. The business, said owners, is also still offering catering and private parties upon request. Management said they plan to release a monthly calendar with events they will be hosting throughout the month such as paint classes, essential oil classes, cooking classes and more. This, said city officials, is the first sit-down restaurant on Main Street in approximately six years, and is expected to bring a lot of growth to the area.