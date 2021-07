The airport is getting back to normal and with all the new additional flights is setting itself up to be absolutely busy year-round. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport has announced this winter that Alaska Airlines will be adding two nonstop flights to California starting in December 2021. Alaska Airlines will be adding direct flights to San Diego and San Francisco. These flights will start on December 16th, 2021, and go through April 18th, 2022.