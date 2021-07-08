Louisiana boy, 12, shoots and kills armed burglar with hunting rifle after the intruder broke into his home and attacked his mother

A 12-year-old boy grabbed a hunting rifle and shot dead an armed burglary suspect who broke into his family’s house in Louisiana and attacked his mother last week.

The violent home invasion unfolded at around 7,20am on June 30 in the 5800 block of Winchester Lane near Clinton, according to a news release from the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.

Brad LeBlanc, 32, was armed with a pistol when he encountered the female resident outside her house that morning.

LeBlanc forced the woman inside, and a struggle ensued between them. Her son, who authorities have not named, feared for his mother’s life and shot LeBlanc with a hunting rifle, said Sheriff Jeffrey Travis.

The Vidalia man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Travis said his office doesn’t have evidence at this time that would incriminate the boy and there are no plans to file charges against him, according to The Advocate.

The local district attorney will decide whether the shooting was justified when the sheriff’s office finishes its investigation.

Johnathon Barker, of Clinton, was arrested in connection with the break-in. He was charged with second-degree murder, principal to aggravated burglary and principal to aggravated kidnapping.

Travis told the newspaper that while Barker isn’t directly accused of killing anyone, his participation in the burglary led to LeBlanc’s death.

Jennifer Bond, of Ethel, was charged with one count of accessory after the fact. She and Barker were booked into the parish prison.

The sheriff told WAFB-TV that he’s been in close contact with the mother whose home was broken into and that she has started taking steps to get her son help after the shooting.

'I don’t know what you tell a kid like that,' Travis said. 'The mother is understanding that he’s going to need some treatment and need to talk to people and helping him understand that he’s a very normal person that was put in an abnormal situation.'

Arrest records reveal that LeBlanc had an extensive criminal history in Louisiana, which included charges of drug manufacturing and possession, theft, being a fugitive, resisting an officer and trespassing.

LeBlanc is survived by two young sons, pictured above with him

The mother of LeBlanc's children posted this tribute to him on Facebook a day after his death

According to Facebook posts from relatives and friends mourning LeBlanc's death, he is survived by a girlfriend and two sons.

The mother of his children wrote, in part, in a status update last week: 'anyone who truly knew you, knew how great of a person you were inside. You fought your demons just as much as we all do.'