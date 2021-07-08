Reptile experts rescue monitor lizard with head stuck in toilet

July 8 (UPI) -- A 4-foot monitor lizard with its head stuck in a toilet was rescued from a home in India after the reptile spent five days hiding out in the bathroom.

A Snake Helpline team responded to the home in the Kapileswar Vihar area of Bhubaneswar after a family reported a 4-foot Bengal monitor lizard had been hiding in their bathroom for about five days.

The family said they had first spotted the lizard near the toilet Sunday, and they opened a window in the hopes it would climb out, but the lizard was apparently unable to climb the tiled wall to reach the opening.

Snake Helpline General Secretary Subhendu Mallik said a volunteer rescuer arrived to find the lizard's head was stuck inside the toilet pan hole.

"I am happy that we could help the family and rescue the reptile without further delay. Monitor lizards, found in the region, are usually harmless. However, people who come across such situations should immediately take help of experts," Mallik told the New Indian Express.