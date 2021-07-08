Cancel
Wallingford, CT

Wallingford closes deal to purchase new police station site

By Lauren Takores, Record-Journal staff
Record-Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALLINGFORD — The town closed on the purchase of 100 Barnes Road — the future site of police headquarters — for $1.76 million Thursday morning. Town Corporation Counsel Janis M. Small handed off the keys to Public Works Director Rob Baltramaitis during a meeting of the Police Station Steering Committee, having officially closed the sale with Mayor William W. Dickinson Jr. and the seller’s lawyers moments earlier.

