Wallingford closes deal to purchase new police station site
WALLINGFORD — The town closed on the purchase of 100 Barnes Road — the future site of police headquarters — for $1.76 million Thursday morning. Town Corporation Counsel Janis M. Small handed off the keys to Public Works Director Rob Baltramaitis during a meeting of the Police Station Steering Committee, having officially closed the sale with Mayor William W. Dickinson Jr. and the seller’s lawyers moments earlier.www.myrecordjournal.com
