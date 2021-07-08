CVS may expand virtual mental health counseling in Arizona

Communities of color are less likely to seek care for mental health issues for different reasons, said Mychal Riley, licensed clinical social worker at The Menninger Clinic. Since July is Minority Mental Health Month, The Menninger Clinic and The Health Museum are hosting a free virtual program to help parents and caregivers navigate addressing mental health needs for their children and themselves. The program will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, and is part of the “Parents, Let’s Talk Mental Health” series.