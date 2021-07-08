Sha’Carri Richardson Should Run the Olympic 100-Meters on Zoom
Things are getting worse and worse for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as a spectacle, even beyond the fact that 2020 is long over and they haven’t happened yet. The American viewing public was briefly reminded about, and engaged by, the upcoming games thanks to the sight of the charismatic and telegenic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson qualifying for the 100-meters—only to then learn that Richardson had tested positive for marijuana, a non-performance-enhancing substance, and would be kicked out of the 100-meter race and left off the 4-x-100 meter relay team.slate.com
