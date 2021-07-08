Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Sha’Carri Richardson Should Run the Olympic 100-Meters on Zoom

By Tom Scocca
Slate
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings are getting worse and worse for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as a spectacle, even beyond the fact that 2020 is long over and they haven’t happened yet. The American viewing public was briefly reminded about, and engaged by, the upcoming games thanks to the sight of the charismatic and telegenic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson qualifying for the 100-meters—only to then learn that Richardson had tested positive for marijuana, a non-performance-enhancing substance, and would be kicked out of the 100-meter race and left off the 4-x-100 meter relay team.

slate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sha'carri Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Olympic Sprint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

The Tokyo Olympics has a new plague to worry about ...

Tokyo had no idea what it signed up for when it agreed to host the 2020 Summer Olympics. If the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t enough, Olympic officials have found themselves dealing with another unexpected plague — an oyster plague, reported BBC. Yes, oysters. Thousands of the shellfish invaded a key venue...
SoccerPosted by
Indy100

Trolls pile onto Megan Rapinoe after shock USA loss in Olympics

After waiting five years to regain victory after losing to Sweden at the 2016 Olympics, the U.S. women’s soccer team faced a nearly identical fate in 2021, with Sweden once again defeating the team in a 3-0 match in Tokyo. While it’s a sad day for U.S. football fans (we, of course, mean “soccer,” but since this is an English publication, we must use the UK term that is “football” throughout), Megan Rapine’s critics are relishing in the team’s defeat, seeing it as her personal failure.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game Review

It might feel like a million years ago, but the Nintendo Switch has already seen one dose of Olympic-based fun with Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 releasing back in 2019. The game might not have been perfect but proved highly enjoyable as a party game with friends. One delayed Olympic event later and SEGA are back once more with Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game, another compilation of sports and events this time minus a blue hedgehog and moustached plumber.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Former Ravens Cheerleader Summer Wilson Featured In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader Summer Wilson was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition this year. Amid the pandemic, Sports Illustrated posted a virtual, open casting call — and Wilson was a finalist. On Monday, she was among the models featured in the special issue. A native of Greenville, North Carolina, Wilson was a Ravens cheerleader for five seasons. She retired to pursue a career as a model with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, according to the Ravens. “I have only dreamed of is now REAL FREAKING LIFE. Catch me in the newsstands July 22nd!” Wilson posted to Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUMMER WILSON (@summerdoingthings)
SoccerSlate

The It’s Coming Home to Italy Edition

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by Nicky Bandini of the Guardian to...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Giannis’ Girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, Has Message For ESPN Analyst

In the aftermath of the Bucks’ NBA Finals win, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger had a message for ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins. Perkins made headlines earlier in the playoffs when he declared that Khris Middleton, not Giannis, was the “Batman” for the Bucks. The former NBA champion center called Giannis the team’s “Robin.”
NBANewsweek

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? Couple Expecting Second Child

Giannis Antetokounmpo, aka Greek Freak, has been impressing NBA legends on the basketball court recently. His efforts have meant the Milwaukee Bucks have become the NBA Champions, for only the second time in the team's history. The Milwaukee Bucks first won the NBA Championship in 1971, meaning on its 50th...
NFLhardcoregamer.com

Madden NFL 22 to be Showcased During EA Play Showcase 2021

EA Play Showcase 2021 begins today at 4PM PST/7PM EST and Madden NFL 22 will be a part of this. The team will dive into the Scouting aspect of Franchise Mode. It will also highlight how the fanbase of the game affected the development of this year’s Franchise Mode. These include aspects such as Staff Management, new weekly game strategy and a new scenario engine, for example. Madden NFL 22 will launch on August 17. You can watch EA Play Showcase 2021 live here.
FIFATheSixthAxis

Neymar Jr. is the new ambassador for the eFootball PES series

Konami has announced that it has signed a deal with Neymar Jr to make him the new ambassador for the eFootball PES series including the latest eFootball PES 2021 update. It is likely then that Neymar will be the face of eFootball PES and grace its cover. It would not be the first time Neymar would have been on the cover as he was the cover star for PES 2016. As part of this deal Neymar will be an Iconic Moment Series player in the eFootball PES 2021 update. In a statement, Neymar Jr. said:
Michigan Statetheonlycolors.com

Several former Michigan State Spartans participating in The Basketball Tournament

Several Michigan State Spartans alumni have already begun their journeys in The Basketball Tournament, the annual single-elimination, $1 million winner-take-all summer tournament that features former college stars, European and G-League players, and a number of fringe NBA players and NBA veterans. This year, four Spartans are on teams in the competition, with one of them already having begun tournament play.
Video Gameswmleader.com

NBA 2K22 first gameplay features, mode details, screenshots revealed

When the new console generation began last November, 2K Sports was there with a version of NBA 2K21 that was designed for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X — a separate product from the NBA 2K21 that had debuted in September on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Windows PC, and Xbox One. 2K Sports is continuing that tradition this year with NBA 2K22: If you want all the bells and whistles — all of the latest gameplay upgrades, the expanded modes of play, the WNBA career mode that debuted last year, and more — you’ll have to buy the new-generation version of the game.
SportsAOL Corp

Dominique Dawes sides with Olympic committee on Sha'Carri Richardson suspension: 'Rules are rules'

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Dominique Dawes appeared Wednesday on Cuomo Prime Time and spoke about American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was suspended from the Summer Olympics after testing positive for marijuana. Richardson’s suspension has garnered widespread backlash, because marijuana is legal in several states and is not a performance-enhancing drug. But Dawes agrees with the suspension.
Sportstruthorfiction.com

Is Rebecca Washington Replacing Sha’Carri Richardson on the U.S. Olympic Team?

AdvertisementsA pseudonymous Twitter account picked up the story of Sha’Carri Richardson’s exclusion from the U.S. Olympic team to spin up a rumor that quickly went viral. The post, which came from a Twitter account called the Victory News Network, said:. 4th place runner Rebecca Washington is set to replace Sha’Carri...
CelebritiesHouston Chronicle

Opinion: Sha'Carri Richardson's Olympics ban runs far beyond failed drug test

Let me be the first to say: Sha'Carri Richardson's decision to smoke marijuana while training for the Tokyo Olympics was not a good one. No one is saying her actions, which proved to be her downfall as she was ultimately banned from the Olympics due to a failed drug test, were right. I'm also not saying she shouldn't have faced some sort of discipline, but I think we can all agree that she did (and still does) deserve to run in a race she trained so hard for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy