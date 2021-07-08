Sha’Carri Richardson Should Run the Olympic 100-Meters on Zoom

Konami has announced that it has signed a deal with Neymar Jr to make him the new ambassador for the eFootball PES series including the latest eFootball PES 2021 update. It is likely then that Neymar will be the face of eFootball PES and grace its cover. It would not be the first time Neymar would have been on the cover as he was the cover star for PES 2016. As part of this deal Neymar will be an Iconic Moment Series player in the eFootball PES 2021 update. In a statement, Neymar Jr. said: