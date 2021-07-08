Cancel
Cover picture for the articleJump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Cherry Crush 12-Pan Pressed Powder Shadow Palette ($18.00 for 0.36 oz.) includes a mix of shimmers and mattes across a red (cherry!) theme. The mattes were pigmented, fairly blendable, and longer-wearing, though most of them left a stain behind (if that's an issue). Three of the four shimmers were drier, thicker, and chunkier to work with, which made them surprisingly disappointing as it is hard to really mess up a shimmer shadow these days.

#Colourpop Cherry Crush
