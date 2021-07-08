Cancel
Report: Drought Worsened Across Much of Minnesota

By Andy Brownell
 13 days ago
UNDATED (KROC-AM News) - Over 90 percent of Minnesota is experiencing at least moderate drought conditions and close to 40 percent is now in severe drought. The updated U.S. Drought Monitor Report issued today by the National Weather Service, which does not factor in the rain that fell across the state on Tuesday, shows the ongoing drought expanded significantly since the previous update a week ago to cover almost 93 percent of Minnesota. It reported last week that only about 11 percent of Minnesota was experiencing severe drought conditions, which have since expanded to cover most of the west half of the state.

Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area.

