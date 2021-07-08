Habitat Plants + Coffee now open in downtown McKinney
Habitat Plants + Coffee opened July 3 at 214 N. Kentucky St., Ste. A, in downtown McKinney. The shop specializes in carrying houseplants as well as a variety of indoor foliage. The shop also sells pots and small plant accessories. The shop is working to sell coffee in addition to plants, which the owner expects to have ready by the end of August. A new website is also coming soon. www.facebook.com/habitat.plants.communityimpact.com
Comments / 0