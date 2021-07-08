Cancel
‘Yellowstone’ TV: Beth Dutton Actress Kelly Reilly Earns Hollywood Critics Association Nomination for Best Actress

By Jon D. B.
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly is finally getting the awards recognition audiences have long-awaited with her HCA nomination for “Best Actress”!. “The nominees for Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama are…”. Oh, the suspense! The Hollywood Critics Association announced their nominees today, and Yellowstone fans are ecstatic....

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

