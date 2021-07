Much has been made about the so-called “task force” assembled in Idaho to study ways in which our children are apparently being “indoctrinated” in public schools. Why this suddenly became a pressing issue has very little to do with education and more to do with the fact that the people “leading” this task force are running for higher office next year. Furthermore, the term “critical race theory” is making angry and frightened right-wingers even more angry and frightened – despite the fact that none of them could give you a working definition of the phrase. Heck, I’ve studied race relations in America for the better part of thirty years and I couldn’t give you a succinct definition.