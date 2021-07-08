Local Disaster Declared due to Rain and Flooding, Access Road 4 Closed

DECLARATION OF LOCAL DISASTER RAIN AND FLOODING AND ORDER TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE ACCESS ROAD 4. View original order here: Declaration of Local Disaster Rain and Flooding 7-7-21 WHEREAS, Greg Abbott, Governor of the State of Texas, announced on the 7th day of July 2021 that "the severe storms hitting our South Texas and Coastal Bend communities pose a serious threat of flash flooding and river flooding" and placed state resources on standby to support local response; and.