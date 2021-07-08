Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Burn Gorman, Lou Ferrigno, Michael Rispoli Among 15 Cast in Making of ‘Godfather’ Series at Paramount Plus

By Joe Otterson
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“The Offer,” the Paramount Plus drama series that will go behind-the-scenes of the making of “The Godfather,” is adding over a dozen actors to its cast. Burn Gorman has been cast in the series regular role of Charles Bluhdorn, the volatile head of Gulf & Western, while 14 recurring guest stars have also joined the series. Among those is Justin Chambers in the role of Marlon Brando, Lou Ferrigno in the role of Lenny Montana — the former wrestler who played Luca Brasi — and Michael Rispoli as Tommy Lucchese, head of one of the Five Families.

variety.com

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

26K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Bluhdorn
Person
Dexter Fletcher
Person
Francis Ford Coppola
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Burn Gorman
Person
Josh Zuckerman
Person
Mario Puzo
Person
Lou Ferrigno
Person
Marlon Brando
Person
Ali Macgraw
Person
Nora Arnezeder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#Gulf Western#Teller#Colombo#Mafia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star making TV comeback in Godfather series

Grey's Anatomy star Justin Chambers left his role as Alex Karev last year in a pretty controversial story, and now he's found his next big TV role. The actor will be appearing in the Paramount+ limited series The Offer, which chronicles the making of The Godfather from the perspective of producer Al Ruddy.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

The Offer adds Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando, Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo, Burn Gorman and more

Paramount+ has added several actors to its cast for The Offer, the upcoming limited series detailing the behind the scenes making of The Godfather. Joining the cast is Justin Chambers (Grey’s Anatomy) as screen legend Marlon Brando, who played the title role of Don Vito Corleone in the film, and Patrick Gallo (The Irishman) as Godfather creator, author and co-screenwriter Mario Puzo.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Offer’ Adds Burn Gorman As Charles Bluhdorn, Patrick Gallo As Mario Puzo, Josh Zuckerman As Peter Bart & More In Making Of ‘The Godfather’ Series

Burn Gorman (The Expanse) has been tapped to play the series regular role of Charles Bluhdorn opposite Miles Teller and Matthew Goode in Paramount+’s upcoming limited series The Offer, about the making of The Godfather. Also set for recurring roles are Patrick Gallo (The Irishman) as Mario Puzo, Josh Zuckerman (Austin Powers in Goldmember) as Peter Bart, along with Meredith Garretson (Resident Alien), Nora Arnezeder (Safe House), Paul McCrane (All Rise), Anthony Skordi (Catch-22), Jake Cannavale (The Mandalorian), James Madio (Jersey Boys), Michael Rispoli (The Deuce), Stephanie Koenig (The Flight Attendant), Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk), Frank John Hughes (Catch Me If You Can) and Danny Nucci (The Fosters). Grey’s Anatomy alum Justin Chambers recurs as screen legend Marlon Brando.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

Making of ‘The Godfather’ Limited Series Begins Shooting in LA

Paramount+ announced the start of production on The Offer with a short video that gives nothing away. The limited event series explores the making of 1972’s The Godfather directed by Francis Ford Coppola and starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, and Robert Duvall. Based on Mario Puzo’s bestselling novel,...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Antonio Banderas Joins ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Antonio Banderas is the latest actor to join the cast of “Indiana Jones 5.” Banderas will be joining Harrison Ford, who returns as the titular protagonist, along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann. The upcoming adventure film, which began shooting at Pinewood Studios near London in June, marks the first “Indiana Jones” movie to be produced under the Disney banner. While plot details about who Banderas is playing and what new adventure Indy will be facing, the film is currently slated to release in theaters on July 29, 2022. James Mangold, who received critical acclaim for...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Justin Chambers to Play Marlon Brando in Paramount+ Limited Series The Offer

Justin Chambers is returning to TV screens. The former Grey's Anatomy star has joined the cast of the Paramount+ limited series The Offer, according to Deadline. The Offer is based on Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy's extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making The Godfather. The 10-episode event series is written and executive...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Actress – Kristen Stewart and Global Pop Stars Could Dominate the Leading Awards Races

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘Zola’ Director Janicza Bravo to Helm FX Pilot ‘Kindred’

FX has tapped “Zola” director and co-writer Janicza Bravo to direct the pilot of “Kindred,” starring Mallori Johnson in the lead role. Based on the novel by Octavia E. Butler, “Kindred” follows Dana (Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has moved to Los Angeles in pursuit of an independent future. She soon finds herself being pulled back and forth in time to an 1800s plantation to which her family is intimately linked. As an interracial romance weaves through her past and present, Dana struggles to confront the secrets she never knew ran through her blood.
MoviesMiami Herald

Bill Duke on ‘Deep Cover’ and Hollywood’s gatekeepers

The incredible breadth of actor and filmmaker Bill Duke's career has been on display recently, with a spotlight on projects new and old. Duke plays a pivotal supporting role in the new Steven Soderbergh film "No Sudden Move" on HBO Max. His 1984 film "The Killing Floor," about a unionization effort among slaughterhouse workers in World War I-era Chicago, was celebrated at this year's Cannes Film Festival. And his 1992 film "Deep Cover," starring Laurence Fishburne, Jeff Goldblum and Clarence Williams III, has just been released on home video as part of the Criterion Collection.
MoviesMining Journal

Val Kilmer on a life in illusion and new documentary, ‘Val’

CANNES, France — Val Kilmer was in movies he wasn’t in. The new documentary “Val,” bursting with footage Kilmer shot himself over his 61 years, includes home videos and backstage glimpses, as you might expect. But the most remarkable thing is seeing Kilmer’s own audition tapes of himself. It’s not just a few scenes here and there. They capture Kilmer living in parts — including some he never got to (officially) play.
TV & VideosPosted by
GamesRadar+

Grease prequel series is coming to Paramount Plus

A Grease prequel series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, is coming to Paramount Plus, Variety reports. The series will follow Rizzo, Jan, Marty, and Frenchy from the original movie as they form the Pink Ladies girl gang four years before the events of Grease. Described as four fed-up, outcast girls, the show will see them "dare to have fun on their own terms and spark a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever".
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

AAFCA TV Honors Recognize Steve McQueen, Michaela Coel, and More

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) announced this year’s Special Achievement Honorees ahead of the AAFCA TV Honors, now in its third year. Selected by special committee, recipients include individuals and organizations who recognize and utilize the medium TV as a powerful tool of change. “Our 2021 Class of...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Tom Cruise Classic Hits Netflix Next Month

Having remained at the very pinnacle of the Hollywood A-list for 35 years counting, Tom Cruise has shown incredible longevity and staying power. He might be turning 60 years old next year, but he’s still putting his safety on the line in the name of our entertainment, with shooting on Mission: Impossible 8 set to keep him busy for the next few months once production kicks off in earnest this coming November, and he remains intent to head into outer space to shoot an action blockbuster with director Doug Liman.

Comments / 0

Community Policy