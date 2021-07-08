'Ice-cold heart': Vanilla Ice's upcoming SeaWorld San Antonio concert draws ire of PETA
Animal rights activists from several organizations are planning to protest rapper Vanilla Ice's concert Saturday at SeaWorld San Antonio. Tanis Peltier, a San Antonio activist with Be the Change TX, says the organization has protested the theme park in the past, but will take this concert's popularity as an opportunity to bring more attention to what they say is animal cruelty at SeaWorld.www.expressnews.com
