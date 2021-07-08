Google’s Pixel 6 could have 5 years of software support, just like the iPhone

If the rumors are true, Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel 5a next month, but what we’re really looking forward to is the Pixel 6 series launch later this year. Based on what we know so far, it looks like the Pixel 6 Pro will be the first truly premium flagship-level smartphone from Google, as previous Pixel phones have always lagged behind the competition when it comes to hardware. When it comes to software updates, Google has consistently provided the fastest and longest-term support (among Android OEMs), but recent update commitments from Samsung and OnePlus have put Google in third place. That could change with the release of the Pixel 6 series, however.