Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Google’s Pixel 6 could have 5 years of software support, just like the iPhone

By Mishaal Rahman
xda-developers
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the rumors are true, Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel 5a next month, but what we’re really looking forward to is the Pixel 6 series launch later this year. Based on what we know so far, it looks like the Pixel 6 Pro will be the first truly premium flagship-level smartphone from Google, as previous Pixel phones have always lagged behind the competition when it comes to hardware. When it comes to software updates, Google has consistently provided the fastest and longest-term support (among Android OEMs), but recent update commitments from Samsung and OnePlus have put Google in third place. That could change with the release of the Pixel 6 series, however.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Software#Frontpagetech#Amoled Rear#Ultra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Oneplus
News Break
Google
Related
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Google Bans Another 11 Android Play Store Apps – Wipe Them Off Your Phone NOW

Another week, another batch of Android apps banned from the Google Play Store. This latest batch of applications was hastily removed after it was discovered that the software was laced with the horrific Joker malware, which signs users into expensive subscriptions behind their backs – charging the card stored in their Play Store account.
InternetPosted by
Forbes

Google Issues Warning For 2 Billion Chrome Users

Google Chrome continues to dominate the web browser market with more than two billion users worldwide. The flipside is it also dominates the attention of hackers causing Google to issue its third urgent upgrade warning in a month. In an official blog post, Google revealed that a new ‘zero-day’ exploit...
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Best Android Phones

We’re a little bit past the midway point of 2021, and we’ve seen a lot of great phones come and go. The year is far from over, and we’re expecting some pretty big announcements before the calendar turns the page into 2022. But for now, we’ve rounded up our top 10 best Android phones that you can get today!
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Another new privacy feature just hit your iPhone, but this time it’s from Google

Apple set a high bar when it made privacy a core feature across its products a few years ago. Whether it’s hardware like the iPhone or software like iOS, Apple has been developing new features that can protect user privacy and security. In turn, this put massive pressure on competitors to match its features or at least pretend they cared about privacy. Google is one of them, and the Search giant has ramped up privacy features in its own products in recent years. One of the newest privacy-enhancing features was announced at I/O 2021 and comes to iPhone first. You...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

This might be our first look at Google’s Pixel 6 Pro in the wild

Google has never been able to keep its Pixel phones secret. Everything there is to know about the unreleased phones leaks months before their launch. We’ve even had early reviews of unreleased Pixel phones. Google tried to stay ahead of leaks by confirming the Pixel 4’s signature features months ahead of schedule a couple of years ago. That only made things worst, as the leaks were easy to verify. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are this year’s brand new Google phones. They’ve appeared in several leaks so far, although Pixel 6 leaks aren’t quite as frequent. As we...
Cell PhonesEngadget

All Verizon Android phones will support RCS messaging by 2022

It's taken the better part of half a decade, but the Rich Communication Services (RCS) protocol finally has a path to ubiquity in the US. Following similar announcements from T-Mobile and AT&T earlier in the year, Verizon (Engadget's parent company) said today it's working with Google to bring the next-generation SMS replacement to all of its customers.
Internetmediapost.com

Google's Cookie Plans Could Have 'Dire Impact,' Digital Content Next Warns

The online publishing trade group Digital Content Next is weighing in against Google's recent decision to delay blocking third-party cookies in the Chrome browser. In a letter sent to regulators in the United Kingdom, the organization says that while Google's plan to deprecate cookies set by ad-tech companies raises competitive concerns, the decision to postpone blocking them until 2023 is also problematic.
xda-developers

Google Camera 8.3 hints the Pixel 6 XL could have a 5X “ultra tele” camera

Earlier today, Google rolled out the third beta of Android 12 to Pixel phones. The latest beta adds new features like scrolling screenshots, smarter autorotation, and a whole lot of other features we’re in the midst of uncovering. Besides new features, there are also updated system apps, most notably a new WallpaperPicker and a new Google Camera app. The latter was updated to version 8.3.252, a notable bump from the previous version of 8.2.400. On the surface, the new Google Camera update seemingly only brings support for Android 12’s dynamic theming system. However, within the APK, we’ve discovered evidence that the Pixel 6 XL (or “Pro”) could have a 5X zoom “ultra tele” camera.
Internetxda-developers

Google Meet now caps the call length for free users

In response to the increased demand for video conferencing apps due to the pandemic, Google last year decided to make Google Meet available for free for everyone. However, Google made it clear at the time this was only temporary and that the duration limit for free Gmail accounts would be back in place in the future. The original deadline was set for September 2020, but Google extended it several times during the course. But at last, the unlimited group calling for free accounts has finally come to an end.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

ZenFone Zoom S firmware (ZE553KL) won´t update from android 6.0 to 8.0

Model Name: ZenFone Zoom S (ZE553KL) Firmware Version: Currently has android 6.0 or don´t know where to find this out. APP Name & APP Version that are not working: Outlook app, bank app, Amazon ourchases app, Post service app all say " Your device isn´t compatible with this version". Require android 7.0 or 8.0.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Google extends Pixel 4 XL's repair warranty for a year in some regions

Google will fix your Pixel 4 XL phone for free for up to a year after your warranty expires, provided you live in the US, Singapore, Canada, Japan and Taiwan. The tech giant has launched an extended repair program for the larger version of its 2019 flagship device, which features motion gesture support and built-in radar. Google stopped selling the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL from its own store in August 2020, but they're still available from retail partners until supplies last. While this program can get you free repairs if you're in one of the eligible regions, it only covers specific power-related issues.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Here’s how often your Xiaomi phone will get security updates

Xiaomi has shared an updated security updates schedule for its vast portfolio of Mi, Redmi, and POCO devices. The schedule highlights how often your Xiaomi device will receive Android security patches by Google, along with patches for Xiaomi-specific issues. Check out the section below to find out how often your Xiaomi, Redmi, or POCO phone will get security updates:
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Google Pixel Buds A-Series Review: Android’s AirPods

Google’s Pixel Buds have seen a few iterations, most of which have fallen flat on their faces. Until now, that is. The Pixel Buds A-Series—the newest and most affordable set of Pixel Buds—get a lot right. They’re comfortable, sound good, and come in at just $99. Here's What We Like.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Verizon is also switching to Android Messages as default for RCS

Beginning next year, Verizon will join AT&T and T-Mobile in preloading Android Messages as the default texting app on all Android phones it sells. It’s the final step for making RCS Chat — the next-gen standard designed to replace SMS — the default experience for Android. In the US, that only leaves one large cohort that will not use RCS as a default SMS replacement: iPhone users.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Pixel phones can automatically stop charging at 80% to improve battery longevity

When it comes to tips for improving your phone’s battery life, you’ll find that there are so many conflicting opinions. Some reports say it’s okay to keep your phone plugged in all night, while others say it might speed up the battery aging. However, one thing that most battery experts agree upon is that charging your battery to its full capacity less frequently can prolong the battery lifespan. This is why, many laptop OEMs offer a built-in battery charge limiting software, allowing users to stop the charging once the battery reaches a certain level. On the smartphone side, Sony offers a similar feature on its Xperia smartphones under the Battery Care tool. Interestingly, a few Google Pixel phones also have this functionality, but most users aren’t aware of its existence.
ComputersEngadget

A single typo locked Chromebook users out of their laptops

Google is apparently learning a hard lesson about the importance of accurate writing. Android Police reports that Google has pulled a briefly available Chrome OS update that broke logins for Chromebook users, apparently due to a simple typo. The company appears to have added a second "&" to a line of code, preventing the OS from decrypting login info and effectively locking updated users out of their systems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy