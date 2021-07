On July 17, LAFC met with Real Salt Lake at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Meeting for the second time this season, LAFC looks for a second victory against RSL and a third straight win. While Jesùs Murillo (94) sits on a yellow card, and Kim Moon-Whan (33) recovering from a knee injury, LAFC prepares with an open mind on their home field. LAFC Manager Bob Bradley expresses, “We have been so excited to get back to playing games in a full stadium. It is so important to us the connection between us and our supporters. We continue to push hard in training and raise our level.”