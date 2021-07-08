Cancel
Mitchell Community College establishes Scott L. McClure Scholarship

By Special to the Record, Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark
The Mitchell Community College Foundation and Endowment for Excellence recently announced the establishment of a current use scholarship, the Scott L. McClure Scholarship. The fund was established by the McClure family in memory of Mitchell alumnus Scott L. McClure. McClure was born July 4, 1997, the son of Ricky Lee McClure and Jeanna Marie Stamper McClure. McClure had a love of learning and a deep passion for computers, building his first computer at age 13.

