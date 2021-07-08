Hurricane Local Statement issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham This product covers Southern New England **TROPICAL STORM ELSA WILL IMPACT SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND TODAY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Barnstable MA, Block Island RI, Bristol RI, Dukes MA, Eastern Essex MA, Eastern Kent RI, Eastern Norfolk MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Nantucket MA, Newport RI, Northern Bristol MA, Northwest Providence RI, Southeast Middlesex MA, Southeast Providence RI, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA, Suffolk MA, Washington RI, Western Kent RI, Western Norfolk MA, and Western Plymouth MA * STORM INFORMATION: - About 260 miles west-southwest of Nantucket MA - 39.4N 74.3W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement Northeast or 45 degrees at 31 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to track near Block Island and across southeast Massachusetts today. Conditions will deteriorate this morning as strong winds and heavy rain arrive. The main threat from Elsa will be flooding rains across much of southern New England, especially in urban areas. The strongest winds should be focused along the coastal waters and near the shoreline, especially on Cape Cod and the Islands. Elsa will rapidly exit the region this afternoon, leading to improving conditions by evening. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across much of southern New England. Potential impacts include: - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. - Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. * WIND: Protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts near the South Coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands. Potential impacts in this area include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. - Power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across south coastal Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and the Islands. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roof damage, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in which you are staying and the name of the county in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Boston/Norton MA around 12 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.