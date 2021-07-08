Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Jefferson County in south central Indiana * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 527 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were from 13 miles southwest of Versailles to 11 miles northwest of Carrollton to Madison, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in the path include Canaan, North Madison, Ringwald, Manville, China, Brooksburg, Belleview, Bryantsburg, and Barbersville. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH