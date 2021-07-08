Cancel
Connecticut State

Take down your birdfeeders: a mystery disease that kills songbirds is spreading to Connecticut

By Christopher Arnott, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 13 days ago
Young robins being tended to at a Connecticut Audubon Society outpost in 2018. Robins are among the birds dying from an widespread unexplained illness, perhaps a disease or virus, that has been spreading through the Southern and Midwestern states and has now apparently hit Connecticut. The Connecticut Audubon Society is recommending removing birdfeeders to help contain the spread. Brad Horrigan, bhorrigan@courant

Whatever has been killing thousands of birds in the Southern and Midwestern states has now spread to the East Coast. The cause is unknown, and the threat so severe that the Connecticut Audubon Society, working closely with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, is recommending that residents remove birdfeeders from their yards.

The unnamed menace, currently best described as a “potential disease,” has killed thousands of birds, starting in some Southern states, then in the Midwest and now toward the East Coast. It is uncertain whether the disease has spread to Connecticut yet. The Audubon Society says there have been reports of dead birds, including in Hartford, but that many of them don’t line up with the symptoms found elsewhere.

The society itself has removed birdfeeders at its own centers, something it has rarely done; the last time was during the the spread of House Finch eye disease several years ago.

Asking that feeders be taken down is not a decision that was made lightly, says Connecticut Audubon Society’s Executive Director Patrick Comins. “It’s detrimental to us. We sell a lot of bird seed. It’s an important source of revenue for us.”

Bird baths, hummingbird feeders and other objects which attracts birds should also be removed. The Audubon Society suggests you bring the feeders and baths indoors and clean them thoroughly with a 10% bleach solution.

Removing feeders lessens the amount of contact among birds of different species and can slow the spread of a fatal problem about which very little is known. Otherwise, with the fall migratory season approaching, the mystery ailment would spread must faster and further — even from Connecticut to the tropics, Comins fears.

The condition is so far limited to songbirds, but “migration is starting now, with shore birds coming toward us. It will be very troubling if we start to see this in shore birds.” He says hummingbirds may be affected, but it is difficult to locate dead hummingbirds because they are easy prey for other birds and animals.

Audubon and DEEP follow Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio, all of which advised the removal of birdfeeders.

Dead birds found in other states have been tested for “every known pathogen of birds,” Comins says, “and nothing has been found. Toxicology tests are also being done, and those can take longer.”

Among the known bird diseases and viruses that have been ruled out so far are salmonella, avian influenza, West Nile virus, Newcastle disease viruses, herpes and pox viruses and Trichomonas parasites. “We haven’t ruled out pesticides,” Comins says. “One of the initial hypotheses was that the deaths corresponded with cicadas that had been sprayed. Or this could be a novel pathogen that we haven’t seen before.”

Whatever the cause, “it’s terribly worrisome,” Comins says. “We don’t know how it’s being spread. A novel disease that takes time to isolate and cure or contain could have a sharp and immediate impact, since the affected birds eat and control pests that might breed more heartily otherwise.“

What to look for

  • The birds most commonly affected include the American robin, blue jay, common grackle, yellowtail flicker, European starling, northern cardinal, house finch, house sparrow, Eastern bluebird, red-bellied woodpecker, and Carolina wren.
  • When you see a dead bird, check its eyes. If the eyes look swollen or cloudy or have a crusty discharge, notify DEEP.
  • If you see more dead birds than usual in a certain location, notify DEEP.

What to do if you find an infected bird

  • If the bird is alive, contact a state appointed rehabilitator. Information on rehabbers in various parts of the state is at portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Wildlife/Rehabilitator/Dealing-with-Distressed-Wildlife .
  • Take a photograph of a dead bird from a safe distance, focusing the camera on the bird’s eyes. Send the photo to the DEEP.
  • Dispose of the bird. Don’t touch it with your hands: use disposable gloves or cover your hands with a plastic bag. Double-bag it so that it can not affect other birds or animals, then put it in the trash.
  • For further guidance, contact the DEEP WIldlife Division at 860-424-3011.

Christopher Arnott can be reached at carnott@courant.com .

