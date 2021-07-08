Vegas Night Out: Nightclubs to visit this summer

With summertime in full effect, Las Vegas Nightlife is coming back as COVID restrictions are being lifted.

These are a few nightlife activities that you do not want to miss this summer.

1. XS Nightclub

DAVE BECKER/GETTY IMAGES The Toronto Raptors celebrated their first ever NBA Championship at Wynn Las Vegas’ famed XS Nightclub . Led by Drake carrying the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy, the group were welcomed with a "We Are The North" sign, confetti and cheering fans.

Located within the Wynn Las Vegas, XS is known as one the most elegant and distinctive nightclubs on the Las Vegas Strip. From its glitz and glamour to its versatile partying experience. This club provides guests with both inside or outside venue options, top DJ s and now offers night swim pool party options for those guests who are pool lovers.

2. Omina Las Vegas

The Omnia is located inside the Caesars Palace and it is known for its luxury-style atmosphere. With its elegant and but modern decor, guests are immersed in a whole new party experience. Located upstairs, there is an experience titled the “Heart of Omnia.” Which provides the best of hip-hop music and a nice garden view of the Las Vegas Strip.

3. Hakkasan Nightclub

Hakkasan File photo. Source: Hakkasan

Hakkasan is a multi-tiered venue is located inside the MGM Grand and sits right above the popular Hakkasan Restaurant. With its luxurious lounge spaces and outdoor garden bar. Hakkasan is the perfect place for those party-goers who love pop music and a great location.

4. Drai’s Las Vegas

Is one of the most popular nightclubs in Las Vegas, Drai’s is one club you have to experience. Located at the top of the Cromwell this club is known for its music, entertainment, and atmosphere. As one of the more sophisticated nightlife experiences- it provides the top entertainers in hip hop along with the best bottle service in town. During the summertime, Drai’s brings its experience outside with its exclusive pool parties displaying a breathtaking view of the Las Vegas Strip.

5. Tao Las Vegas

Tony Tran Photography Grammy award-winning artist Jermaine Dupri took over the decks at TAO Nightclub on Dec. 30, playing hit after hit for a packed group of revelers ready to ring in the New Year.

Tao at the Venetian has been operating for 15 years and they know how to attract a large crowd. With its Buddhist-themed scenery and ambiance. Tao provides multiple lounge areas, a dance floor, and DJ booth. While providing guests with handcrafted and signature cocktails to choose from while they are dancing the night away.

6. Jewel Nightclub

Jewel is located inside the Aria Casino and this nightclub is perfect for guests who love a sense of sparkle and glitz in their nightlife experience. Providing a very up close and personal party experience- Jewel is known for its elevated DJ booth and expansive dance floor.

7. EBC At Night

Behind the doors at the Encore, EBC at Night is one of the best nightlife experiences in Las Vegas. From giant animal sculptures to random stripper poles located around the venue, this club is nowhere near subtle. During the summer nights, the pool area becomes EBC's new home but guests are free to experience both indoor and outdoor club experiences.

8. Marquee Nightclub

ANDREW DANG The Official HartBeat Weekend After Party hosted by Kevin Hart took place Sept. 1 at the Marquee Nightclub inside The Cosmopolitan. The Marquee stage was loaded with A-list talent as both Usher and Ty Dolla $ign joined the comedian on stage and surprised the crowd with impromptu performances, treating guests to an unforgettable night.

Marquue located inside The Cosmopolitan is the perfect nightclub for those who are big fans of EDM. From its loud music and large crowds, this nightclub never has any dull moments. The party never ends here and the night continues to expand in its music selections, DJs, drinks, and crowd sizes. If you are looking to relax and chill out a bit, The Library is a designated area for those who want to sit back and vibe to the latest hip-hop hits. This hip-hop-themed club is known to Las Vegas as the “Boom Box Room. “

9. Zouk Nightclub

RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Zouk is one the most highly anticipated nightclubs to come to Las Vegas. Debuting Fall 2021, Zouk Nightclub will give guests a new innovative space that pushes the boundaries of both music and nightlife. With a mix of advanced technology and multiple venues in one- Zouk will give guests a new outlook on nightlife in the 21st century.

