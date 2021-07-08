Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Vegas Night Out: Nightclubs to visit this summer

By Ciara White-Sparks
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cfSSu_0arOHXH400

With summertime in full effect, Las Vegas Nightlife is coming back as COVID restrictions are being lifted.

These are a few nightlife activities that you do not want to miss this summer.

1. XS Nightclub

DAVE BECKER/GETTY IMAGES
The Toronto Raptors celebrated their first ever NBA Championship at Wynn Las Vegas’ famed XS Nightclub . Led by Drake carrying the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy, the group were welcomed with a "We Are The North" sign, confetti and cheering fans.

Located within the Wynn Las Vegas, XS is known as one the most elegant and distinctive nightclubs on the Las Vegas Strip. From its glitz and glamour to its versatile partying experience. This club provides guests with both inside or outside venue options, top DJ s and now offers night swim pool party options for those guests who are pool lovers.

2. Omina Las Vegas
The Omnia is located inside the Caesars Palace and it is known for its luxury-style atmosphere. With its elegant and but modern decor, guests are immersed in a whole new party experience. Located upstairs, there is an experience titled the “Heart of Omnia.” Which provides the best of hip-hop music and a nice garden view of the Las Vegas Strip.

3. Hakkasan Nightclub

Hakkasan
File photo. Source: Hakkasan

Hakkasan is a multi-tiered venue is located inside the MGM Grand and sits right above the popular Hakkasan Restaurant. With its luxurious lounge spaces and outdoor garden bar. Hakkasan is the perfect place for those party-goers who love pop music and a great location.

4. Drai’s Las Vegas

Is one of the most popular nightclubs in Las Vegas, Drai’s is one club you have to experience. Located at the top of the Cromwell this club is known for its music, entertainment, and atmosphere. As one of the more sophisticated nightlife experiences- it provides the top entertainers in hip hop along with the best bottle service in town. During the summertime, Drai’s brings its experience outside with its exclusive pool parties displaying a breathtaking view of the Las Vegas Strip.

5. Tao Las Vegas

Tony Tran Photography
Grammy award-winning artist Jermaine Dupri took over the decks at TAO Nightclub on Dec. 30, playing hit after hit for a packed group of revelers ready to ring in the New Year.

Tao at the Venetian has been operating for 15 years and they know how to attract a large crowd. With its Buddhist-themed scenery and ambiance. Tao provides multiple lounge areas, a dance floor, and DJ booth. While providing guests with handcrafted and signature cocktails to choose from while they are dancing the night away.

6. Jewel Nightclub
Jewel is located inside the Aria Casino and this nightclub is perfect for guests who love a sense of sparkle and glitz in their nightlife experience. Providing a very up close and personal party experience- Jewel is known for its elevated DJ booth and expansive dance floor.

7. EBC At Night
Behind the doors at the Encore, EBC at Night is one of the best nightlife experiences in Las Vegas. From giant animal sculptures to random stripper poles located around the venue, this club is nowhere near subtle. During the summer nights, the pool area becomes EBC's new home but guests are free to experience both indoor and outdoor club experiences.

8. Marquee Nightclub

ANDREW DANG
The Official HartBeat Weekend After Party hosted by Kevin Hart took place Sept. 1 at the Marquee Nightclub inside The Cosmopolitan. The Marquee stage was loaded with A-list talent as both Usher and Ty Dolla $ign joined the comedian on stage and surprised the crowd with impromptu performances, treating guests to an unforgettable night.

Marquue located inside The Cosmopolitan is the perfect nightclub for those who are big fans of EDM. From its loud music and large crowds, this nightclub never has any dull moments. The party never ends here and the night continues to expand in its music selections, DJs, drinks, and crowd sizes. If you are looking to relax and chill out a bit, The Library is a designated area for those who want to sit back and vibe to the latest hip-hop hits. This hip-hop-themed club is known to Las Vegas as the “Boom Box Room. “

9. Zouk Nightclub

RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Zouk is one the most highly anticipated nightclubs to come to Las Vegas. Debuting Fall 2021, Zouk Nightclub will give guests a new innovative space that pushes the boundaries of both music and nightlife. With a mix of advanced technology and multiple venues in one- Zouk will give guests a new outlook on nightlife in the 21st century.

Comments / 0

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jermaine Dupri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Nights#Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas#Food Drink#Las Vegas Nightlife#Covid#The Toronto Raptors#The Mgm Grand#Cromwell#The Las Vegas Strip#Tao Nightclub#Venetian#Buddhist#Ebc#Edm#The Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Music
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

Dip into night fun at Las Vegas pool clubs

Yes, pools are cool in the daytime, but try something a little different: Hop in the water and party under the stars at pool club hot spots that are open at night. You can hang in your clothes or choose to wear your swimsuit—we suggest the latter, ’cause remember—Las Vegas is hot even after the sun goes down.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Food & Wine

The Best Time to Visit Las Vegas for Good Prices and Fewer Crowds

Las Vegas is one of the most visited and celebrated destinations in the United States. And Sin City doesn't turn off — crowds gather all year for 24/7 access to fun. Whether visiting Las Vegas for a bachelor(ette) party, trade convention, or just to take in the gambling, food, shows, and party scene, everyone is here to have a good time.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Californiacalories

What to Do When Visiting Las Vegas Part 7

If none of the events and attraction I have described so far in Las Vegas seem like your cup of tea, then fear not. By the time I am done telling you about all of the fun that there is to be had in Sin City, they will probably come up with even more amazing events and attractions. The city has evolved into a vacation spot that has something for everyone, and it may take more than just a long weekend to experience everything. Keep reading to learn more about what to do when visiting Las Vegas.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nya Crea

Eat and Drink At These Four Amazing Las Vegas Venues

Do you want to eat at Las Vegas's most delicious restaurants?. Las Vegas is one of the top destinations in the U.S., as people come from all over to explore its variety of attractions. From devastating shows and luxurious casinos to world-famous golf courses and other outdoor adventure opportunities, there are plenty of reasons for tourists to stay a few days or weeks longer than planned.
RestaurantsRichmondBizSense

Shockoe Bottom restaurant space tries out new act as a nightclub

A short-lived Latin American restaurant in Shockoe Bottom has been revamped as a nightclub. The Dive recently opened at 1800 E. Main St. by the same owner as Crave, which had operated in the space since October. Owner John Malanka said the switch came in April and is partially an...
Visual Artnny360.com

‘Summer Days, Summer Nights’ opens Friday

CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Arts Center, home of the Handweaving Museum, will host the exhibit “Summer Days, Summer Nights” by Margie Hughto Friday through Aug. 14, at the center, 314 John St. “TIAC is honored to present Margie’s amazing body of work,” said Leslie Rowland, executive director of TIAC,...
Las Vegas, NVlilwaynehq.com

Lil Wayne Performs “Seeing Green” & More Live At Drai’s Nightclub In Vegas [Video]

Over Independence Day Weekend on July 3rd, Lil Wayne hosted an event during his return to Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the show, Weezy performed “Blunt Blowin’“, “John“, “I’m Goin’ In“, “6 Foot, 7 Foot“, “Rollin’“, “Wasted“, “HYFR“, “Money On My Mind” and “Pop Bottles“, as well as the new “Seeing Green” live for everyone in attendance.
Las Vegas, NVBrewbound.com

Resorts World Las Vegas Installs Self-Pour Beverage Wall

Las Vegas, NV – Resorts World Las Vegas, known for its world-class dining experiences has introduced yet another unique restaurant to its roster of elevated bites. The recently unveiled Famous Foods Center Bar is a high-energy 16-seat center bar featuring a high-tech self-serve beverage wall with 36 rotating taps of beer, wine and cocktails that will give even the most knowledgeable drinker a new experience.
MusicPoint Pleasant Register

Patterson headlines ‘Hot Summer Nights’

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — This week’s featured performer for the French Art Colony’s Hot Summer Nights concert series is singer-songwriter, Brent Patterson. Patterson takes the stage this Thursday at the FAC’s outdoor pavilion. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with music at 7 p.m. In addition, the Loco Taco food truck will be on site.
Entertainmentnews3lv.com

Garth Brooks show turns frustrating for fan at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fun night for many turned into a frustrating evening for one Garth Brooks fan at Allegiant Stadium over the weekend. A Las Vegas area woman with achondroplastic dwarfism says that by the time staff was able to get her to her seats in the disability section, she had already missed a good portion of the concert.
Las Vegas, NVtravelvegas.com

Summer Of Comedy at Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Las Vegas has a packed entertainment schedule this summer for fans of standup comedy. Some of the performers are new to the luxury casino resort while others are making return engagements. Beginning June, six different comedians will grace the stage at the Encore Theater. The summer comedy performances will kick off with one of the most popular comedians in the country returning to Wynn for shows in front of a packed audience once again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy