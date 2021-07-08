Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

New mural hopes to spark conversations about anti-racism, Black joy, safety in Utah

By Melanie Porter
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12CY6b_0arOHGVx00

A new mural in Salt Lake City is part of a larger goal to address anti-racism in the community.

Utahn Conversations and The Patagonia Outlet partnered on the project in hopes of sparking critical conversations centered around anti-racism in the wake of George Floyd's murder last year.

The mural features local flowers such as the parry primrose, Wasatch penstemon and mountain sunflower as well as mountain ranges to represent the connection to Utah. Artist Blondine Jean-Packard was chosen by Patagonia to create the piece.

Read - Summit addresses violence, racism toward Utah Pacific Islanders

Utahn Conversations began facilitating community conversations about anti-racism and discussing ways the community could begin to heal together in a time of pain and confusion. About 200 people participated in the conversations with their friends and family.

"Utahn Conversations is a communal healing space. We aren't designed to grow alone," their website states. "This call to community conversation helps us to build pods of local support that foster growth, connection and healing. We're wired to connect and listen to each other's stories."

Read - Police looking for person of interest in SLC Chabad hate crime

The mural depicts the participants' conversations about Black joy and safety for Utah communities.

The artwork is located at the Patagonia Outlet, 2292 Highland Dr. in Salt Lake City.

Comments / 1

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Racism#Mural#Racism#The Patagonia Outlet#Highland Dr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Ogden, UTPosted by
FOX 13 News

Mysterious orb appears in Ogden, cofounds residents

If aliens have landed in Ogden, they aren't keeping their spacecraft a secret as a mysterious object is sticking out a like a sore thumb and confusing among local residents. A photo of the massive gray orb was posted to the "You Know You're from Ogden if..." Facebook page Wednesday, with many offering thoughts on what they believed it is.
Utah County, UTPosted by
FOX 13 News

Utah sheriff to hold active-shooter training for teachers

A Utah County sheriff is offering an active-shooter training for teachers and it has filled up long before its start date. Trainers at the Teachers Academy include police, self-defense trainers and medical professionals for the 20-hour course informed by lessons learned in other active shooter incidents, the Daily Herald reported .

Comments / 1

Community Policy