Private equity firm TPG Capital just scooped up seven Bay Area industrial properties for more than $150 million

LOS ANGELES and BOSTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Staley Point Capital (" Staley Point"), a value-add investor focused on industrial properties in Southern California, and Bain Capital Real Estate , the real estate investing business of Bain Capital, today announced the acquisition of 11804 Wakeman Street, a 55,000 square-foot industrial infill property in Santa Fe Springs, California, for $12.8 million. The transaction, which represents a purchase price of $233 per square-foot, is the joint venture's third investment in the local Santa Fe Springs area.
Comments / 0