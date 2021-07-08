Cancel
Real Estate

Private equity firm TPG Capital just scooped up seven Bay Area industrial properties for more than $150 million

By Laura Waxmann
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 13 days ago
The industrial sector is buzzing, and Lift Partners took the opportunity to offload 16 properties in the Bay Area and in Seattle.

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco, CA
The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

