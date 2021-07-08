Cancel
Great Bend, KS

Arthur “Art” Eugene Lind 1941 - 2021

Great Bend Tribune
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArthur “Art” Eugene Lind, 80, passed away July 6, 2021, at his home in Great Bend. He was born April 7, 1941, at Windsor, Colorado to Henry & Eugenia (Leffler) Lind and grew up on the family farm near Eaton, Colorado with two brothers and three sisters. Upon graduating from Eaton High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in Education at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado where he competed as a sprinter and hurdler on the track team. It was in Greeley, that he met his wife Barbara Clarise Hennigh. They were married in June of 1963 in Greeley.

