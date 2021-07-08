Arthur “Art” Eugene Lind 1941 - 2021

Arthur “Art” Eugene Lind, 80, passed away July 6, 2021, at his home in Great Bend. He was born April 7, 1941, at Windsor, Colorado to Henry & Eugenia (Leffler) Lind and grew up on the family farm near Eaton, Colorado with two brothers and three sisters. Upon graduating from Eaton High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in Education at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado where he competed as a sprinter and hurdler on the track team. It was in Greeley, that he met his wife Barbara Clarise Hennigh. They were married in June of 1963 in Greeley.