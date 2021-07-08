Point Beach police say popup beach party was averted
By Kayla Marsh
Posted by
Star News Group
14 days ago
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The threat of popup beach parties in the municipality over the Fourth of July weekend was quickly averted, according to local law enforcement leaders. “I would like to take this opportunity to offer my observations from this past holiday weekend and the social media threats of two back-to-back popup beach parties that could have potentially drawn rowdy crowds in excess of 10,000 people,” a report provided by Chief Joseph A. Michigan, read by Councilman Doug Vitale during the borough council’s July 6 meeting, said.
Star News Group publishes two weekly paid newspapers — The Coast Star, published every Thursday, and The Ocean Star, published each Friday. Both papers are available by mailed subscription and are also sold on the newsstand. The single-copy price for The Coast Star and The Ocean Star is $1.00.
The history of The Coast Star is one of consistency. The newspaper has been located at its current location, 13 Broad Street, Manasquan, since 1909, and has served the southern Monmouth County area since 1877. The paper currently has a weekly paid circulation of 11,530 copies.
The Ocean Star, located at 421 River Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, was launched in 1998 and serves the northern Ocean County area. In 2017, coverage of Brick Township was added, giving The Ocean Star a total current circulation of 6,998.
Starnewsgroup.com, launched initially in March 2007, and completely re-designed in March 2017, combined the previous web sites for each of these publications into one local news source for The Coast Star and The Ocean Star readers. The extensive news coverage found each week on the pages of these two newspapers, is now also found online in interactive e-Editions at starnewsgroup.com.
Additional news updates on local happenings occur daily on starnewsgroup.com — your source for all the latest, local news in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Our latest news headlines are also available via the Apple News app on all iOS devices, and as an Alexa Flash Briefing for the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot.
In 2014, Star News Group purchased Night & Day Magazine, a free publication that publishes once a month in January, February and March, twice a month in May, June, July and August, and also once a month in September, October, November and December.
Night & Day Magazine focuses on entertainment in Monmouth and Ocean counties including features, dining, art, nightlife, day trips, music and shopping. 20,000 copies of each issue are distributed at over 600 locations.
For more information about Night & Day Magazine, please visit ndmag.com.
WALL TOWNSHIP – A structure fire at a home on Belmar Boulevard is being investigated by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office after the death of an individual who was found in the residence. At approximately 3:12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, the Wall Township Police Department responded to a structure...
BRICK TOWNSHIP — After an unoccupied stolen vehicle was discovered in the parking lot of the Ocean County Vocational Technical School on Chambers Bridge Road, the three suspects were arrested after surveillance found them walking on Route 88, heading into Lakewood. The badly damaged gray Nissan Altima was discovered by...
BELMAR — The state’s social media challenge to encourage residents to get vaccinated was won by Belmar’s resident funny man, John Walsh. The 30-second video clip featuring individuals talking about why they got vaccinated, with a comedic twist, was announced on Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy during a coronavirus press briefing.
TRENTON — Monmouth and Ocean counties have experienced their highest weekly increases in new COVID-19 cases as state health officials warn that the more transmissible delta variant is fast becoming the dominant strain in New Jersey. In Monmouth County, recent COVID-19 numbers published by officials show 280 new cases from...
POINT PLEASANT — Local leaders are warning residents, community members and visitors to be aware of rabid raccoons following confirmation of cases in the local area throughout the last few days. “On July 14th, 2021, the Point Pleasant Borough Animal Control Officer, Muskrat Jack, reported a possible rabies epidemic in...
BRICK TOWNSHIP — A motor vehicle traveling east on Princeton Avenue struck a bicyclist attempting to cross from the bike lane near Stoneham Drive. As the bicyclist attempted to cross the street from the Windward Beach side, the collision occurred, dislodging the person from the bicycle according to initial reports.
SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The borough is taking a step forward in its plan to improve Bicentennial-Ocean Road Park, using grant money for a project that is to include tennis court resurfacing, ballfield improvements, handicap access work and for a sprinkler system. At its meeting Monday night, the borough council...
WALL TOWNSHIP — Members of the Wall Township Environmental Advisory Committee, Mayor Tim Farrell and Monmouth County Commissioner Nick DiRocco joined artist Robin Ruggiero at the Community Park Old Nature Self-Guided Trail July 17 to officially dedicate her newest creation Annabelle the Dragon. “This is really incredible. It is a...
POINT PLEASANT — Borough officials and local first response leaders are discussing the impact recent weather events have had on the municipality. “We have gotten a heavy amount of rainfall in a very short period of time and when that happens that water cannot drain so everybody from Bay Head to Point Pleasant Beach to Point Pleasant Boro to Brick Township to parts of Toms River, Mantoloking, Lavallette, are all faced with the same issues right now with these torrential downpours,” Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci Jr. told The Ocean Star.
BRICK TOWNSHIP — The ribbon was cut to signify the opening of a first of its kind elderly daytime care center, Town Square Senior Center, located in Laurel Plaza off Route 88. The owner, Kevin Herman, did the honors. “The mayor said it’s yours ‘you cut it’ and actually I...
BRICK TOWNSHIP — After a swan in the Seawood Harbor neighborhood was deemed aggressive by federal authorities and set to be euthanized, the bird narrowly escaped with its life after it was caught in a fishing line. Alfie, a male mute swan who recently became a father to six swanlings,...
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Two ordinances were adopted by the Point Pleasant Beach Borough Council at its meeting last Tuesday evening. On July 6, the borough council adopted a bond ordinance to provide for various water and sewer utility improvements. The ordinance appropriates $380,000 and provides for the issuance of $361,000 in bonds or notes.
No summer on the Jersey Shore would be complete without a wealth of activities for all to enjoy. You can spend the morning parasailing along the coast, soaring through the air and dipping your toes into the cool Atlantic Ocean, and the afternoon hiking through nearby trails, discovering an abundance of unique wildlife.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Borough Council has approved the submission of a New Jersey Department of Transportation Fiscal Year 2022 Municipal Aid Program grant application to help support roadway projects in the municipality. “Every year the municipality submits for federal funding for Municipal Aid for road...
WALL TOWNSHIP — A lengthy investigation into the Wall School District’s Central School trailers controversy published was published Friday and “did not find any wrongdoing” on part of the school board in “securing, financing, installation, maintenance and demolition” of the temporary classrooms. Two trailers that had housed four classrooms at...
Théo Ann Backhaus Flora, 76, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021. Born in Englewood to the late Fredrick and Florence Backhaus, she was raised in Cliffside Park and has lived in Point Pleasant for most of her life. Théo worked as a Point Pleasant School bus...
Regina Yankowski, 70, of Brick, died on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Ms. Yankowski retired in 2016 as a civil servant at the Ocean County Board of Social Services in Lakewood. She was a graduate of Georgian Court College in Lakewood. She was a communicant of St. Dominic’s.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — An application by Point Pleasant Elks Lodge 1698 for a social-affairs permit to hold its annual Elksfest on the same day as the 43rd annual Festival of the Sea, Sept. 18, has been denied by Chief of Police Joseph A. Michigan for a third year. The...
After a year like no other, it’s time to cut loose and enjoy all that the Jersey Shore beaches have to offer. Whether you’re a day-tripper, weekend warrior or a seasoned local, it’s time to choose a beach in Monmouth or Ocean counties and make the most of it. Miles of sun-drenched sand and cool ocean waters await your arrival, so grab your chair and umbrella and get ready to relax and enjoy.
MANASQUAN — The borough has postponed the fireworks that had been schedule for Friday, July 2, at the Manasquan beach, due to the forecasts of poor weather. Belmar has also postponed its fireworks set for Friday, citing weather concerns. Bradley Beach has postponed a fireworks display that had been scheduled for Saturday, July 3, citing public safety concerns.
Comments / 2