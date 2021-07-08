Cancel
Belmar, NJ

Salvatore Marchese

By Star News Group Staff
Star News Group
Star News Group
 13 days ago
Salvatore P. Marchese, 66, of Belmar, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 5, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. Sal was a long-time fixture in Belmar’s business community. He was an internationally recognized hair stylist who operated Salon Marsal on Tenth Avenue in Belmar for 17 years. Prior to that he.

Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
Star News Group publishes two weekly paid newspapers — The Coast Star, published every Thursday, and The Ocean Star, published each Friday.

