OXFORD — Officials in Oxford are looking for volunteers to help staff the 15th annual Hot Sauce Contest and Festival, which is coming up in downtown Oxford on Sept. 15. If you are looking for volunteer hours, wanting to get more involved with city and Downtown Oxford Economic Development Corp. events, or just wanting to be a part of all the action, fill out a volunteer application at https://bit.ly/3iv5p0v and organizers will in contact with you on potential shifts, duties and more.