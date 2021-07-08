Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monmouth County, NJ

Devon Robert Kuehnen

By Star News Group Staff
Posted by 
Star News Group
Star News Group
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Devon Robert Kuehnen, 43, of Allenwood, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 at his home. Born in Neptune, he was a lifelong resident of Allenwood. He graduated from Wall High School and attended Clemson University where he was a brother of Alpha Tau Omega. He received his Associates Degree from Brookdale College. He.

starnewsgroup.com

Comments / 0

Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
587
Followers
873
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group publishes two weekly paid newspapers — The Coast Star, published every Thursday, and The Ocean Star, published each Friday. Both papers are available by mailed subscription and are also sold on the newsstand. The single-copy price for The Coast Star and The Ocean Star is $1.00. The history of The Coast Star is one of consistency. The newspaper has been located at its current location, 13 Broad Street, Manasquan, since 1909, and has served the southern Monmouth County area since 1877. The paper currently has a weekly paid circulation of 11,530 copies. The Ocean Star, located at 421 River Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, was launched in 1998 and serves the northern Ocean County area. In 2017, coverage of Brick Township was added, giving The Ocean Star a total current circulation of 6,998. Starnewsgroup.com, launched initially in March 2007, and completely re-designed in March 2017, combined the previous web sites for each of these publications into one local news source for The Coast Star and The Ocean Star readers. The extensive news coverage found each week on the pages of these two newspapers, is now also found online in interactive e-Editions at starnewsgroup.com. Additional news updates on local happenings occur daily on starnewsgroup.com — your source for all the latest, local news in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Our latest news headlines are also available via the Apple News app on all iOS devices, and as an Alexa Flash Briefing for the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot. In 2014, Star News Group purchased Night & Day Magazine, a free publication that publishes once a month in January, February and March, twice a month in May, June, July and August, and also once a month in September, October, November and December. Night & Day Magazine focuses on entertainment in Monmouth and Ocean counties including features, dining, art, nightlife, day trips, music and shopping. 20,000 copies of each issue are distributed at over 600 locations. For more information about Night & Day Magazine, please visit ndmag.com.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neptune Township, NJ
City
Allenwood, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson University#Alpha Tau Omega#Wall High School#Associates Degree#Brookdale College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Sea Girt, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Thomas Alan Miller

Thomas Alan Miller, 83, of Sea Girt, died Monday, July 19, 2021 at his home. Born in Columbus, Ohio, Thomas lived in Clifton, before moving to Sea Girt 28 years ago. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from Ohio State University and his MBA in Finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Tom.
Manasquan, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Anne McLaughlin Helfrich

Anne McLaughlin Helfrich, 95, of Manasquan, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune with her loving family by her side. Anne was born in Newark and raised in South Orange. She was a graduate of Columbia High School and a 1948 graduate...
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Greg VanCardo

Greg VanCardo passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the age of 62 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. He was born in Neptune and lived his whole life in Point Pleasant. Greg played Pop Warner football in Point Pleasant, and he graduated from Point Pleasant Boro High School in 1976. Greg was an excellent athlete in high school, participating in football, wrestling and track. As captain of the football and wrestling teams his senior year, Greg provided leadership and inspiration to these programs. He was selected to the Second Team All State Group II Football Team and Second Team All Ocean County Team. After graduating he directed the Point Pleasant Recreation Wrestling Program from 1978 to 1981. He was a life-long supporter of local athletics and was a fixture at many games and events.
East Orange, NJPosted by
Star News Group

John P. ‘Jack’ McKeown

John P. “Jack” McKeown, 79, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 9, 2021 at home. Known to all as Jack, he grew up in East Orange, attending East Orange High School before obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree from Rutgers University. In the late 1960s he entered the emerging.
Manasquan, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Walter ‘Wally’ Jude Canzonier

Walter “Wally” Jude Canzonier, 85, of Manasquan, died on Monday, June 21, 2021, after suffering a stroke and subsequent illnesses over the past decade. Walter was born on February 6, 1936, in New Brunswick to parents Joseph and Mary [Patterson] Canzonier. The eldest of his siblings, he is survived by his brother James Canzonier and his wife Margaret [Peggy] of Point Pleasant Beach, and was predeceased by his brother Peter Canzonier, and his sister Mary Jo and her husband, Charles Read. “Uncle Wally” is survived by nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and -nephews of Nevada, New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts. Attentive to family history, Walter was ceaselessly interested in the lives of his family members and close family friends, including his Patterson cousins and the Maraziti family, especially his dear and devoted friend Frances [Maraziti] Drew, who advocated and cared for Walter tirelessly in his latter years.
Wall Township, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Thomas S. Coyle

The world was deprived of a voice filled with laughter, a heart filled with love and a clever wit when Thomas Steven Coyle, age 50, of Wall Township, died suddenly on Thursday, July 8. Born in Rahway, Tom spent most of his life in New Jersey and most especially enjoying...
Niceville, FLPosted by
Star News Group

Linda Ann Patterson

Linda Ann Patterson, 73, of Niceville, Florida, formerly of Sea Girt, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach, Florida after a four-year battle with urothelial carcinoma. When she was diagnosed, she kept an upbeat and positive attitude – a hallmark...
Wall Township, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Matthew Guerriero

Matthew Guerriero, 30, of Wall Township, passed away suddenly from a bike accident. He was born and raised in Cranford before moving to Wall Township in 1997. Matthew was a graduate of Wall High School in 2009, where he was a member of the ROTC program. He graduated from the accredited Cotsakos College.
Point Pleasant, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Théo Ann Flora

Théo Ann Backhaus Flora, 76, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021. Born in Englewood to the late Fredrick and Florence Backhaus, she was raised in Cliffside Park and has lived in Point Pleasant for most of her life. Théo worked as a Point Pleasant School bus...
Belmar, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Salvatore Marchese

Salvatore P. Marchese, 66, of Belmar, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 5, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. Sal was a long-time fixture in Belmar’s business community. He was an internationally recognized hair stylist who operated Salon Marsal on Tenth Avenue in Belmar for 17 years. Prior to that he.
Brick, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Regina Yankowski

Regina Yankowski, 70, of Brick, died on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Ms. Yankowski retired in 2016 as a civil servant at the Ocean County Board of Social Services in Lakewood. She was a graduate of Georgian Court College in Lakewood. She was a communicant of St. Dominic’s.
Point Pleasant, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Jacob Steven ‘Jack’ Marmur

Jacob “Jack” Steven Marmur, 73, of Point Pleasant, died suddenly on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at his home. Mr. Marmur was a proud American who was born in Straubing, Germany in 1947, and immigrated to the United States in the early 1950s with his family. He grew up in Newark and Irvington before moving.
Manasquan, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Fireworks for the 4th of July

Fireworks following the home game. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. Fireworks following the home game. Fireworks will start at dusk. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. the year following the home game. SEASIDE HEIGHTS. Location: Boardwalk. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE. Location: Six Flags Blvd., Jackson Township.
Wall Township, NJPosted by
Star News Group

John J. Najar, M.Ed.

John J. Najar, M.Ed. of Wall Township, a gentle soul with a giant heart and a genuine passion for improving the lives of everyone he met, entered the gates of Eternity on Friday, June 25, 2021. The loss to the world is immea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy