Justin Chambers To Play Marlon Brando In First Post ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Role On ‘The Offer’ Limited Series

As The Many Saints of Newark gets set to bring the world of HBO's The Sopranos to the big screen, Paramount+ is now full-speed ahead on bringing Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather to TV viewers in the form of its making-of limited series drama The Offer. Justin Chambers is set to star as Don Corleone himself, Marlon Brando, in his first big TV role following his exit from Grey's Anatomy as surgeon Alex Karev, and it sounds like fans might get to see him in action soon, as Paramount+ released the above video to mark the start The Offer's production. These are good days indeed for gangster fiction.