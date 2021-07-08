Cancel
Justin Chambers To Play Marlon Brando In First Post 'Grey's Anatomy' Role On 'The Offer' Limited Series

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
 13 days ago

A year and a half after his surprise exit from Grey’s Anatomy, Justin Chambers is making a return to acting by taking on a screen icon. Chambers will portray Marlon Brando in Paramount+’s limited series The Offer, based on producer Al Ruddy’s experience of making Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 classic The Godfather. The movie, starring Brando as mob boss Vito Corleone, was nominated for 11 Oscars and won three — including Brando for Best Actor. (He refused the award.)

