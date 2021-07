Breweries have become very popular in the last few years. I'm not sure if it's just wanting new things to try if you are a beer connoisseur or if it's just the newness of something. But whatever the reason, breweries have been popping up all over the midwest. St. Cloud has a few of them and they all have their own take on beer and flavors. There is something that you will probably like at each one. Even if you don't care for beer normally, generally there will be something that you find to drink that you will like. Personally I love all the different flavor combinations.