Analysts from some of the largest U.S. banks expect more downside for the cryptocurrency market. The European Union has proposed a ban on anonymous cryptocurrency transactions. The cryptocurrency market remains under pressure, the price of Bitcoin went below $30000 support, and the risk of further declines is still not over. This situation also negatively influences the price of Litecoin LTC/USD, Cardano ADA/USD, and Stellar XLM/USD, and probably it is not the best moment for investing in the cryptocurrency market.