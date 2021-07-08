Javier Bardem to Star in Sony’s Adaptation of Classic Children’s Book ‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile’

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem is set to star in Will Speck & Josh Gordon’s Lyle, Lyle Crocodile for Sony Pictures. Sources also tell Deadline that Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, the Oscar winning songwriting team behind the music of La La Land and upcoming Dear Evan Hansen movie, will write original songs for the film. Speck & Gordon will direct with the script will be adapted by Will Davies and is based on the best-selling children’s book by Bernard Waber.

