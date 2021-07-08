NYC man responds with knife to subway rider’s complaint about his loud music — slashes victim in face at Grand Central

The NYPD released this image of the suspect wanted in a subway stabbing on a No. 7 train on Monday. NYPD

Complaining about someone’s loud music got a 37-year-old straphanger slashed in the face aboard a train at the Grand Central subway station, police said Thursday.

The victim in the attack Monday — the latest in a subway felony assault surge — was cut above his mouth and nose and admitted in stable condition at New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell.

The suspect was still being sought Thursday.

The victim was on board the West Side-bound No. 7 train at about 11:50 p.m. when he argued with the suspect, who was carrying a portable speaker playing music loudly, police said.

The suspect pulled out a knife and attacked the victim, then ran off the train.

Through Sunday there have been 259 assaults in the subway system, up 50% from the 173 through the same time last year.

Police said the suspect appears to be in his mid-20s and is about 5-feet-7 and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering on the left side, black sweatpants and black-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. Spanish speakers should call (888) 577-4782. All calls will be kept confidential.